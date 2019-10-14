Breaking News

What Was Said In The Queen's Speech?

The Queen's Speech took place at 11.30am today. Below is an overview of everything that was mentioned.

- It is government's priority to ensure the UK's departure from the EU on 31st October.

- Government will be working towards a new partnership with the EU based on free trade and friendly co-operation.

- Ministers will work towards implementing new regimes for fisheries, agriculture and trade.

- A new immigration bill, ending free movement, will lay the foundation for a "fair", "global" and "modern" immigration system.

- Resident European citizens who have "built their lives in" the United Kingdom will have the right to remain.

- Steps will be taken to ensure "certainty, stability and new opportunities" for the financial and legal sectors.

- Government's economic plan will be underpinned by a "responsible fiscal strategy" - investing in economic growth while maintaining the sustainability of the public finances.

- Measures will be brought forward to "support and strengthen" the NHS.

- There will be attempts to establish an independent body to investigate serious healthcare incidents.

- There will be proposals to reform adult social care in England.

- The government will continue work to reform the Mental Health Act.

- There's a commitment to addressing violent crime.

- New sentencing laws will ensure most serious offenders spend longer in custody to reflect better the severity of their crimes.

- Measures will be introduced to improve the justice system's response to foreign national offenders.

- Improvements to safety and security in prisons.

- Proposals will be brought forward to ensure that victims receive the support they need.

- New laws to make sure the parole system "recognise the pain to victims and their families caused by offenders refusing to disclose information relating to their crimes".

- A new duty on public sector bodies to ensure they work together to address serious violence.

- Police officers will be "provided the protections that they need to keep the population safe".

- Police officers will also be awarded the power to arrest individuals who are wanted by "trusted international partners".

- Legislation will "transform the approach of the justice system and other agencies to victims of domestic abuse" and will recognise the "impact of divorce", particularly on children.

- Continued development of proposals to improve internet safety.

- Ministers will "ensure that all young people have access to an excellent education".

- Government will "take steps to make work fairer.

- "Measures will be brought forward to provide simpler oversight of pensions savings. To protect people savings for later life, new laws will be introduced to tackle irresponsible management of private pensions schemes."

- Ministers will bring forward a national infrastructure strategy to "improve the nation's digital, transport and energy infrastructure."

- New legislation will help "accelerate" the delivery of "secure broadband networks to millions of home".

- An aviation bill will be brought forward, as will proposals on railway reform.

- A white paper will be published to set out ambitions for "unleashing regional potential in England".

- A commitment to establishing the UK as a "world leader in scientific capability and space technology" through a new funding agency, a more open VISA system and an "ambitious national space strategy".

- Ministers "remain committed to protecting and improving the environment for future generations" - for the "first time, environmental principles will be enshrined in law."

- Measures will be introduced to improve air and water quality, tackle plastic pollution and restore habitats.

- Proposals will also be brought forward to "promote and protect the welfare of animals", including "banning imports from trophy hunting".

- "Integrity and prosperity of the Union" is "of utmost importance" to the government.

- Government remains committed to working with all parties in Northern Ireland to support the return of devolved government and to address "the legacy of the past".

- "My government will take steps to protect the integrity of democracy and the electoral system in the United Kingdom".

- Investment in "gallant armed forces" - at least 2 per cent of income will be spent on defence.

- Ensuring that UK "continues to play leading role in global affairs" after Brexit.

- Government will be at the forefront of solving the most "complex international security issues" and will champion "global free trade".