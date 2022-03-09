Bizarre debate over whether there are more wheels in the world or doors takes internet by storm

A fierce, and pointless, debate is raging over whether there are more wheels or doors in the world. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A bizarre debate is raging online over whether there are more doors or wheels in the world.

The strange question was posed by a Twitter user on March 5. "My mates and I are having the STUPIDEST debate," he wrote.

"And I am here for it. Do you think there are more doors or wheels in the world?"

More than 220,000 people have voted on the poll - and the debate is still raging four days later.

My mates and I are having the STUPIDEST debate...



And I am here for it.



Do you think there are more doors or wheels in the world? — Ryan Nixon (@NewYorkNixon) March 5, 2022

Wheels appears to be coming out trumps in the initial poll, but when another Twitter user asked the same question, doors were in the lead.

THERE ARE MORE WHEELS THAN DOORS IN THE WORLD AND STOP SAYING MICROWAVES ARE IN FAVOUR OF DOORS THEY LITERALLY HAVE THREE LITTLE WHEELS THAT SPIN THE FOOD — Ryder (@Ryder76292404) March 8, 2022

"Who is voting doors???" Wrote one Twitter user.

"There’s wheels on everything. I have wheels on my garment rack, makeup storage holder, rubbish bin. It’s definitely wheels."

Another wrote: "You can’t tell me there are more doors [than] wheels when toy car factories are pumping out millions [of] wheels a day."

Me in 10 years trying to explain to the staff at the mental hospital why there’s more wheels than doors in the world pic.twitter.com/tlJ58zzvq7 — 🐼 (@mbnotagain97) March 8, 2022

But others have argued in favour of doors, with one person writing: "Doors. Think apartment buildings and other large buildings with a bunch of rooms."

"All cars have doors, but not all houses have wheels," said another.

"It's doors."

I think you guys are forgetting about the most important factor in the more wheels or doors debate pic.twitter.com/OTCkSgVs4C — The Truth (Andrew Zogaib) (@atzsavage) March 7, 2022

Someone else highlighted the multifaceted nature of the debate and said they kept changing their mind.

"I can’t look at a wheel or a door the same again and we’re never going to truly find out the answer which makes it worse," she wrote.

"I think there are more doors.

"Somebody just brought up advent calendars to me the game has Changed."

Later, she tweeted: "Saw a pram in Tesco changed my perspectives."

If you think there is more wheels in the world than doors you are a drone and a social experiment — coope 🇮🇪 (@coopefnbr) March 7, 2022

Some people have got technical in their answers, with one Twitter user writing: "To everyone asking if there are more wheels or doors ..

"In many cases, the wheel can rotate a full 360 degrees. For example, a doorknob is an example of a wheel and axle in which the knob itself acts as the wheel, and the shaft of the lockset acts like the axle.

"#TeamWheels"

People have likened the debate to the debate about the colour of 'the dress' in 2015, where people took to the internet to argue whether they thought a photo of a dress appeared to show the clothing was either white and gold or blue and black.

“More wheels or doors” is literally this all over again pic.twitter.com/SR0AFRRvij — Ryan Cieri (@ryan_cieri97) March 8, 2022

But others have simply despaired.