Children's minister joins exodus from government as Boris Johnson fights for survival

Johnson’s government hit by two more resignations this morning

Children’s Minister Will Quince and Laura Trott both quit

Newly appointed Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi says he still ‘trusts’ PM on LBC

PM’s leadership rocked by series of resignations last night

No10 indicates PM determined to continue in office

Johnson will appear at PMQs later, opposite Sir Keir Starmer, and before a committee of MPs this afternoon

Children’s minister joins exodus from government as Boris Johnson fights for survival. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Children's minister Will Quince has become the latest MP to leave government, handing in his resignation to the Prime Minister days after being sent out on TV to defend him.

Children and families minister Mr Quince said he had "no choice" but to quit after he was forced on television to defend Mr Johnson using Downing Street briefings "which have now been found to be inaccurate".

Mr Quince said: "With great sadness and regret, I have this morning tendered my resignation to the prime minister after I accepted and repeated assurances on Monday to the media which have now been found to be inaccurate.

"I wish my successor well - it is the best job in government."

His letter said: "Dear Prime Minister. Thank you for meeting with me yesterday evening and for your sincere apology regarding the briefings I received from No 10 ahead of Monday's media round, which we now know to be inaccurate.

"It is with great sadness and regret that I feel that I have no choice but to tender my resignation as minister for children and families as I accepted and repeated those assurances in good faith.

"It has been an honour to serve in government since 2019 at both the Department for Work and Pensions and the Department for Education.

"Reaching this decision has not been easy. Stepping away from a job I love, where we are working every day to improve the life chances of vulnerable and disadvantaged children and young people up and down our country, pains me greatly.

"I will miss it hugely but pledge to do all I can to continue this important work from the backbenches.

"I would like to take this opportunity to put on record my sincere thanks to the hundreds of dedicated and hard-working civil servants with whom it has been a pleasure to work."

Reacting to his departure this morning, Mark Russell CEO of The Children's Society said: "I’m genuinely very sorry to see Will Quince resign as Children and Families Minister.

"We at The Children's Society have so valued his passion and dedication to his brief and his genuine heart to want to improve children’s lives. Thank you for all you’ve done in this vital role."

Laura Trott has also resigned from her role as parliamentary private secretary to the Secretary of State for Transport this morning.

She said in a Facebook post: "Trust in politics is - and must always be - of the upmost importance, but sadly in recent months this has been lost.

"Thank you to all of you who have written to me expressing your views. I have read them carefully, and taken them into consideration as part of my decision.

"I have, and will always, put the residents of Sevenoaks and Swanley front and centre of my work in Westminster."

Boris Johnson was dealt the biggest blow of his premiership by the resignations of two senior cabinet ministers on Tuesday evening in the wake of his handling of the row over scandal-hit former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher.

A humiliating apology from the Prime Minister failed to prevent the departure of Rishi Sunak as chancellor and Sajid Javid as health secretary.

Mr Javid said he "can no longer continue in good conscience", adding: "I am instinctively a team player but the British people also rightly expect integrity from their Government. The tone you set as a leader, and the values you represent, reflect on your colleagues, your party and ultimately the country.

"Conservatives at their best are seen as hard-headed decision-makers, guided by strong values. We may not have always been popular, but we have been competent in acting in the national interest.

"Sadly, in the current circumstances, the public are concluding that we are now neither. The vote of confidence last month showed that a large number of our colleagues agree.

"I regret to say, however, that it is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership - and you have therefore lost my confidence too."

Steve Barclay has been appointed by the PM as the Health Secretary whilst Universities Minister Michelle Donelan also took on a fresh role, replacing Mr Zahawi as Education Secretary.

Mr Sunak said in his letter of resignation that the "public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously", adding that "our approaches are fundamentally too different".

He added: "I firmly believe the public are ready to hear that truth. Our people know that if something is too good to be true then it's not true. They need to know that whilst there is a path to a better future, it is not an easy one...

"I am sad to be leaving Government but I have reluctantly come to the conclusion that we cannot continue like this."

In his first morning round of interviews after the newly appointed Chancellor, Nadhim Zahawi told Tom Swarbrick at Breakfast on LBC this morning that he didn't believe Mr Sunak and Mr Javid took a 'coward's way out.'

"I genuinely think this is not the time to divide, this is the time to come together and deliver for the country.

"Turning on one another does not deliver additional pounds into people’s accounts."

Asked whether he thought the PM would change his ways, Mr Zahawi said: "It’s good leadership to come out and say I made a mistake and I’m sorry for that.

"The PM is right to apologise. We make decisions at warp speed. He very openly said with the benefit of hindsight… I made a mistake.

"When the PM realised he had made a mistake, he came out and explained that. I think that’s good leadership."

Asked how anyone can 'trust a word' that comes out of Downing Street, Mr Zahawi said: "I trust the word of a PM who is big enough to come out and apologise."

Conservative grievances with Mr Johnson have been mounting since a different row over standards in public life and Mr Johnson's handling of the Owen Paterson lobbying scandal.

Boris Johnson has now also faced a wave of resignations by more junior members in his Government.

So far 12 MPs have announced their decision to quit Mr Johnson's government:

Alex Chalk, Solicitor General

The most high-profile of the resignations from outside of the Cabinet, Mr Chalk said that he could not "defend the indefensible".

Theo Clarke, Trade Envoy to Kenya

The Stafford MP resigned from her position as trade envoy to Kenya with a statement which said she takes "allegations of sexual misconduct very seriously" and that the Prime Minister had shown a "severe lack of judgment and care" for his parliamentary party.

Jonathan Gullis, Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland

In a statement, Mr Gullis tendered his resignation "with a heavy heart", adding that his party has been "more focused on dealing with our reputational damage rather than delivering for the people of this country".

Virginia Crosbie, Parliamentary Private Secretary at the Welsh Office

Ms Crosbie said in a Facebook post that if Mr Johnson is left in office, he will "irrevocably" harm the Government and the Conservative Party.

Andrew Murrison, Trade Envoy to Morocco

In a letter calling for Mr Johnson to resign, Mr Murrison quit his job, saying that the PM's position had become "unrecoverable".

Nicola Richards, Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Department for Transport

Ms Richards said in a statement that she could not serve "under the current circumstances".

Bim Afolami, Conservative Party Vice Chair

Speaking to Talk TV, Mr Afolami announced that he too would have to step down, adding: "I just don't think the Prime Minister any longer has, not just my support, but he doesn't have, I don't think, the support of the party, or indeed the country any more."

Saqib Bhatti, Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Health Secretary

Mr Bhatti quit his role with a statement that "recent events have undermined trust and standards in public life".