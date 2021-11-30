TSB to close 70 more bank branches: Will you be affected?

TSB said it would be left with 220 branches. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

TSB is to close 70 bank branches in the UK by the end of next June.

The business said that it would have 220 branches left compared to 290 today.

It will mean 150 fewer roles but all staff working at the closing branches will be offered alternative roles at the bank, it added.

READ MORE: High streets 'lost 50 shops every day during first half of 2021'

READ MORE: Gap announces plans to close 19 stores in UK and Ireland

TSB will still have the country's seventh largest branch network.

It is two years since it set out a plan to scale back its branch network but the shift to online banking has accelerated during the pandemic as customers have been stuck at home.

Nine in 10 transactions are now done online, and 90% of mortgage appointments are video calls, TSB said.

There is "no prospect of branch transactions returning to pre-Covid levels", the bank said.

There is a Post Office or a free-to-use cash point within a mile of every branch that is set to close.

TSB chief customer officer Robin Bulloch said: "Closing branches is an incredibly difficult decision to take, but we have to respond to the changes in the way people bank and provide the right mix of services for all our customers now and into the future.

"These changes allow us to maintain an extensive branch presence across the country. They are accompanied by a significant investment programme to upgrade branches to better suit customer needs. And, where it takes longer to get to the nearest branch, we will introduce more 'pop-up' services in communities."

The bank said that 90% of its customers will still be within 20 minutes of a branch.

It plans to add another 10 pop-up bank branches to its offering, adding to the 41 that have already been established in communities across the UK. Bank staff working at such facilities can help customers get into online banking.

TSB also promised extra support for vulnerable customers who will be hit by the closures.

Branches that will close next year:

Aylesbury - 1-3 Market Street - April 19, 2022

Bath - 10 Quiet Street - June 15, 2022

Bermondsey - 253/255 Southwark Park Road - April 27, 2022

Bishop's Stortford - 3 The Corn Exchange - May 26, 2022

Bromley - 58 High Street - May 18, 2022

Bury St Edmunds - 8 Guildhall Street - May 26, 2022

Camberley - 54 High Street - May 5, 2022

Cambridge - 6 St Andrews Street - April 20, 2022

Carolgate - 1 Carolgate - May 24, 2022

Cleveleys - 77 Victoria Road West - June 8, 2022

Colchester - 2 Culver Street West - May 31, 2022

Coldside - 101 Strathmartine Road - April 13, 2022

Cirencester - 37 Market Place - June 14, 2022

Denton - 38 Ashton Road - May 17, 2022

Ealing - 31 New Broadway - May 5, 2022

Eastbourne - 76 Terminus Road - May 17, 2022

Ellon - 36 Bridge Street - April 19, 2022

Exeter - 6 High Street - June 21, 2022

Forfar - 20 East High Street - April 14, 2022

Forres - 156 High Street - April 27, 2022

Fort William - 6 Tweedale High Street - April 20, 2022

Frodsham - 96 Main Street - June 22, 2022

Garston - 6 Speke Road - June 9, 2022

Gateshead - 264 High Street - May 10, 2022 Gillingham - Sydenham House - June 15, 2022

Greenwich - 6 Crescent Arcade - April 28, 2022

Harlesden - 58 High Street - April 28, 2022

Horsham - Unit 1 - May 12, 2022

Kirkintilloch - 4 Alexandra Street - April 28, 2022

Lanark - 25 Bannatyne Street - April 27, 2022

Longbridge - 1401 Bristol Road South - June 28, 2022

Louth - 11-13 Eastgate - May 24, 2022

Magdalen Street - 65 Magdalen Street - June 28, 2022

Maidstone - 16 High Street - May 10, 2022

Market Hill - 17 Market Hill - June 16, 2022

Maryport - 109/111 Senhouse Street - May 10, 2022

Melton Mowbray - 23-25 High Street - June 1, 2022

Morden - 66 London Road - May 11, 2022

Morecombe - Lunedale House - June 7, 2022

Nelson - 23 Manchester Road - May 18, 2022

Newbury - 26 Northbrook Street - June 7, 2022

Newton Aycliffe - Unit 3B, Greenwell Road - May 3, 2022

Northallerton - 164 High Street - May 3, 2022

Ossett - 3 Wesley Street - May 17, 2022

Oxford - 17 George Street - June 7, 2022

Redcar - 87-89 High Street - May 4, 2022

Redditch - 4 Unicorn Hill - June 2, 2022

Romford - 3 Stewards Walk - May 31, 2022

Ross-On-Wye - 9a Gloucester Road - June 22, 2022

Rushden - 133 High Street - April 21, 2022

Sherwood - 583 Mansfield Road - June 29, 2022

Shrewsbury - 45 High Street - June 28, 2022

Solihull - 58 Poplar Road - June 1, 2022

Southend-On-Sea - 32 London Road - June 2, 2022

Stranraer - 21 Castle Street - April 28, 2022

Sutton - 79 Ellamsbridge Road - May 26, 2022

Swaffham - 61 Market Place - May 24, 2022

Taunton - 34 North Street - April 12, 2022

Thornbury - 9 St Mary's Way - June 9, 2022

Thurso - 12/14 Traill Street - April 21, 2022

Tunbridge Wells - 62 Mount Pleasant Road - May 19, 2022

Uxbridge - 24 Chequers Square - May 4, 2022

West End - 68 Baker Street - May 4, 2022

Weston-super-Mare - 12 Walliscote Road - June 23, 2022

Wilmslow - Emerson Court, Alderley Road - June 14, 2022

Wimborne - 5 The Square - April 13, 2022

Winsford - 160 High Street - June 21, 2022

Woodseats - 1 Abbey Lane - June 15, 2022

Worcester - 24 Mealcheapen Street - June 21, 2022

Yeovil - King George Street - April 12, 2022