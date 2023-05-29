Whitehall bosses accused of 'racist institutional bias' by civil service's biggest union

29 May 2023, 17:06

Whitehall has been accused of “racist institutional bias” by the civil service’s largest union as it claims that white staff are twice as likely to be promoted.
Whitehall has been accused of “racist institutional bias” by the civil service’s largest union as it claims that white staff are twice as likely to be promoted. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou and Chris Samuel

Whitehall has been accused of “racist institutional bias” by the civil service’s largest union as it claims that white staff are twice as likely to be promoted.

Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) general secretary Mark Serwotka said there was not a “plausible alternative” to the figures uncovered.

Almost one in 10 (9.8 per cent) of civil servants reported in 2022 that they had faced discrimination because of their ethnicity.

It was a drop from 11.3 per cent the year before but an increase from 4.6 per cent in 2012.

It comes after civil service bosses were accused of denying the organisation was institutionally biased in a letter to Cabinet Office permanent secretary Alex Chisholm.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

In the letter, seen by The Times, Mr Serwotka said: “Certainly the data we have analysed shows a consistent pattern over the 14 months of staff recorded as white being twice as likely to be successfully promoted as staff recorded as non-white; with the figure for those recorded as black being even worse.”

A government spokeperson told The Times is is 'committed to ensuring that the civil service reflects the country it serves at all levels'.
A government spokeperson told The Times is is 'committed to ensuring that the civil service reflects the country it serves at all levels'. Picture: Alamy

“The service, along with organisations such as the Metropolitan Police resist the notion that it is institutionally biased,” he continued.

“However, if the differences in promotion rates are not driven by racism, what is the explanation?

“If you cannot provide a plausible alternative explanation, then the civil service must admit there is bias in the system.”

The paper previously reported that an internal review by the Cabinet Office had found that civil servants who bullied, harassed or racially discriminated against co-workers didn't face disciplinary action, and under a freedom of information request, revealed that over the course of five years, the department had spent almost £300,000 settling cases of race and disability discrimination.

The report was said to have included examples of non-white staff feeling alienated, and suffering “micro-aggressions.”

In the letter, Mr Serwotka accused Mr Chisholm of presiding over a “wholly broken system” in recruitment across the civil service, and claimed that in the Cabinet Office “little or nothing has been achieved and racism still remains a major issue in your own department”.

Read more: 'Britain's FBI' set to work with countries in North Africa to 'stop up to 400,000 migrants crossing the Mediterranean'

Read more: Eamonn Holmes slams 'delusional' Philip Schofield as former presenter insists there is 'no toxicity' at This Morning

Speaking at the public administration and constitutional affairs committee this month, Mr Chisholm said the department had accepted all of the report's 61 recommendations, but said while there some were "quick wins", implementing others "will take a longer period of time".

Mr Chisholm said that measures included encouraging staff to come forward with their concerns and also bringing in external decision makers.

But the outlet reported last week that anti-bullying firm Culture Shift, which was given £140,000 by the Cabinet Office to run an anonymous incident reporting platform, was itself being taken to employment tribunal accused of disability discrimination.

A source from the department quoted by The Times said it was "urgently reviewing" its contract with the company.

A Government spokesperson said: “We are committed to ensuring that the civil service reflects the country it serves at all levels.

“We’ve already seen a significant rise in representation of different backgrounds and locations, with the representation of ethnic minority civil servants at a record high.

“We are not complacent and continue to make reforms to how the civil service recruits and promotes talent to raise representation at the most senior levels, for example — a record quarter of all fast stream applicants came from an ethnic minority background last year.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Guyana School Fire

Girl, 15, charged as adult with 19 counts of murder in Guyana school fire

Ukrainian Police officers inspecting a fragment of the rocket after a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv

Russia strikes Kyiv in daylight after series of nighttime barrages

People wait to view the body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster

Nun whose body shows little decay since death draws hundreds to rural Missouri

DCI John Caldwell (left) was repeatedly shot at a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, in February

Seven men remanded in custody over attempted murder of senior Northern Ireland detective John Caldwell

People walk among headstones as they visit Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day

Biden marks Memorial Day nearly two years after ending America’s longest war

Italian lake accident

Four dead after tourist boat capsizes during storm on Italian lake

Lindsey Graham

Russia issues arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham over Ukraine comments

Ukraine's capital Kyiv has come under daylight attacks by Russia for the first time in months

Russia strikes Kyiv in fresh daylight attack following overnight drone barrage

Burning police car

Ethnic Serbs clash with police in bid to take over Kosovo municipal building

Building Collapse Iowa

One rescued overnight after building collapse in Iowa

Jimmy Lai

Jimmy Lai’s bid to terminate national security trial in Hong Kong rejected

Chinese astronauts

China plans to land astronauts on moon before 2030 as new space race accelerates

Rescue workers have recovered four bodies from a northern Italian lake

Four dead as boat carrying British tourists overturns in whirlwind on Italian lake

Brian Cox, who stars in Succession

‘Satisfyingly devastating closing act’ of Succession receives critical acclaim

Bola Tinubu

Bola Tinubu sworn in as new Nigerian President

The bulk carrier

Malaysia detains Chinese barge on suspicion of looting British warship wrecks

Latest News

See more Latest News

Uganda’s president

Uganda’s president signs tough anti-gay legislation into law

UK police officers are to be tasked with breaking up people-smuggling gangs alongside security forces in North African countries

'Britain's FBI' set to work with countries in North Africa to 'stop up to 400,000 migrants crossing the Mediterranean'
Child with empty plastic bottles

UN talks on treaty to end global plastic pollution begin in Paris

Turkish president

Triumphant Erdogan faces challenges over economy and earthquake recovery

Phillip Schofield has issued a new statement after leaving This Morning

Eamonn Holmes slams 'delusional' Philip Schofield as former presenter insists there is 'no toxicity' at This Morning
Nepal Everest Anniversary

Nepal honours Sherpa guides to mark 70th anniversary of Mount Everest conquest

Building collapse in Iowa

Rescue operation under way after Iowa apartment building partially collapses

Metropolitan Police officers will not attend emergency calls if they are linked to mental health incidents from September.

Met Police to stop attending emergency calls linked to mental health in bid to 'focus on crime'
Typhoon Mawar

Thousands evacuated as Typhoon Mawar approaches Philippines

Erdogan's rule will now continue until 2028

Erdogan claims historic victory in Turkish presidential election - but nation remains divided

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Paul Burrell met with the warring princes back in 2017, a royal source has claimed

Princes William and Harry had a secret meeting with Diana's butler before Meghan engagement
Kate Middleton meets the Action for Children chief executive Paul Carberry last year

Kate 'unaware' £154,500-a-year charity boss was convicted murderer who stabbed man to death on train
Jeremy Hunt (centre top) could be dragged into Prince Andrew and King Charles row over Royal Lodge

Battle of Royal Lodge: Only Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and not King Charles can force Prince Andrew out of royal home

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ali Miraj on expenses scandal

True and Fair Party leader reacts to MPs claiming fines on expenses: 'Even good people can be corrupted in corridors of power'
Sangita on police and mental health

The 'demand for mental health services is outstripping supply' says Sangita Myska

Teacher tells David Lammy that kid's files would 'keep you up at night.'

'Sometimes knives go missing': Teacher says behaviour problem in schools is 'fundamentally about money'
Paul Brand hears from crime correspondent after police will stop attending mental health callouts

'There has to be a line': Crime correspondent asks why it’s the police’s job to respond to mental health emergencies
Ben Kentish clashes with Just Stop Oil activist

‘Civil disobedience gets results’: Just Stop Oil activist clashes with Ben Kentish

Jeremy Corbyn on migration

'Society has been enriched by migration': Jeremy Corbyn does not accept that the UK is 'damaged' by migrants
Ben Kentish

Teacher: 'The education system is fractured from top to bottom'

GB Olympic medalist, Sharon Davies is 'pleased' with the news British Cycling has banned transgender women from competing in elite female events.

Female athlete 'pleased' at British Cycling's ban of trans women in female categories

James on Eco Protesters

Eco-protesters are 'front of the queue' on the right-wing media's hate list, according to James O'Brien
James and Chemical Weapons expert

Expert banned from government event says Jacob Rees-Mogg's legislation smells like ‘stalinism’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit