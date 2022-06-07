Breaking News

Whitehall evacuated after a "suspicious package" identified in Westminster

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Stephen Rigley

Whitehall has been evacuated as police investigate reports of a suspicious package.

Officers with Westminster police said they had established safety cordons at Parliament Street as they responded to reports of a possible suspicious package.

A spokesperson for the Met said: “Police were called at 11:27hrs on Tuesday, 7 June to reports of a suspicious package found at Parliament Street.

“Officers are on scene and safety cordons and closures are in place while enquiries are undertaken."

Police are understood to have brought a bomb disposal robot to the scene, and firefighters are also present.

Witnesses have also reported hearing a “loud bang” which could have been a controlled explosion.