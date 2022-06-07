James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Whitehall evacuated after a "suspicious package" identified in Westminster
7 June 2022, 12:47
Whitehall has been evacuated as police investigate reports of a suspicious package.
Officers with Westminster police said they had established safety cordons at Parliament Street as they responded to reports of a possible suspicious package.
A spokesperson for the Met said: “Police were called at 11:27hrs on Tuesday, 7 June to reports of a suspicious package found at Parliament Street.
“Officers are on scene and safety cordons and closures are in place while enquiries are undertaken."
Police are understood to have brought a bomb disposal robot to the scene, and firefighters are also present.
Witnesses have also reported hearing a “loud bang” which could have been a controlled explosion.