'Why are you making excuses for Uber?' Iain Dale clashes with Conservative London Mayor Candidate Shaun Bailey

25 November 2019, 21:57

Iain Dale was left frustrated with Conservative Mayor of London Candidate Shaun Bailey blamed TFL for 'failing to regulate Uber properly'.

Iain Dale highlighted that people's safety has been put into jeopardy with 14,000 journeys undertaken by Londoners with drivers who didn't have a license and accused Shaun Bailey of 'making excuses for Uber'.

Conservative London Mayor Candidate Shaun Bailey denied that, saying he was 'not making excuses for them'. He said it was 'terrible' and 'worrying' but that other aspects of the London transport system have issues such as sexual attacks on the Central Line.

When quizzed by Iain Dale as to whether he was blaming the Mayor of that, Shaun Bailey said that the system, which the Mayor has power over, should 'have been there'.

Shaun Bailey also highlighted concerns about 45,000 potentially losing their jobs due to the decision and finished by saying that the timing of this announcement was 'funny' - with a General Election campaign underway.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Essex lorry deaths: Man, 36, arrested on suspicion of manslaughter

Jeffrey Epstein prison guards to face trial next year

Footballer Mario Balotelli faces more racism - this time from president of his club Brescia

At least seven dead as France, Italy and Greece hit by heavy rain

Zara Hyde Peters loses top UK Athletics job over claims about husband

The News Explained

Theo Usherwood explains: Boris Johnson's knife crime pledge

Theo Usherwood explains: Boris Johnson's knife crime pledge

Leaders' Debate: everything you need to know

Leaders' Debate: everything you need to know

An expert explained what a points-based immigration system would mean

What is points-based immigration? Expert reveals it could lead to more immigration
Theo Usherwood explains the latest blow for the Brexit Party

Theo Usherwood explains the latest blow for the Brexit Party

Theo Usherwood explains the likelihood of a Remain alliance

ANALYSIS: Theo Usherwood explains the likelihood of a Remain alliance