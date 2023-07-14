From Deadpool to Avatar: All the movies and TV shows that will stop filming due to Hollywood strikes

14 July 2023, 18:25 | Updated: 14 July 2023, 18:38

Deadpool, Avatar 3 and Gladiator 2 are all expected to be affected
Deadpool, Avatar 3 and Gladiator 2 are all expected to be affected. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

For the first time in more than 60 years, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and SAG-AFTRA are on strike at the same time.

That means hundreds of thousands of actors and writers working in Hollywood will not work until a new settlement is reached with film studios, effectively bringing the industry to standstill.

The strike began on Thursday, forcing the UK premiere of Christopher Nolan's new film Oppenheimer to reschedule and end early, as strike rules prevent actors from taking part in promotional activities.

A number of actors have publicly expressed their support for the strikes, including Oppenheimer star Matt Damon, as well as Barbie actress Margot Robbie.

So why are Hollywood actors going on strike? And which films are going to be affected?

Why are Hollywood actors striking?

Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh attend the UK premiere of 'Oppenheimer'
Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh attend the UK premiere of 'Oppenheimer'. Picture: Getty

Essentially, this is what Hollywood actors and writers are asking for:

Improved pay deals: Both actors and writers want higher pay, especially since deals have been less lucrative financially on streaming services compared with typical Hollywood movies. Some actors have called for a greater share of revenue from streaming.

Artificial Intelligence protection: There are also concerns about studios using AI technology to write scripts and scan actors to use them as extras in the backgrounds, without approval or pay on continued use.

Studio executives have hit back, saying profits for TV and film studios have been dwindling since the pandemic. They have also said AI should be looked at as a useful tool for the future.

Which films and TV programmes are going to be affected?

Deadpool 3 production has halted
Deadpool 3 production has halted. Picture: Alamy

Deadpool 3

Those that follow the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will know that Disney took over 20th Century Fox several years ago, meaning the MCU now has access to more characters.

That includes Deadpool, played by Ryan Reynolds. The third film in the Deadpool franchise started filming this week, but production has been temporarily suspended due to the strike.

It has been reported previously that Reynolds was unable to improvise on set as he is a writer on the movie and the writers' strike has been going on since May.

Avatar 3

Avatar 2 released in December after more than 10 years
Avatar 2 released in December after more than 10 years. Picture: Alamy

There are also fears for another sequel - this time, Avatar 3.

Avatar 2: The Way of Water was finally released in cinemas in December after fans were made to wait nearly 15 years for the sequel to James Cameron's epic sci-fi smash hit.

Avatar and Deadpool are not the only sequels likely to be affected, with production on Ridley Scott's Gladiator 2 also set to halt.

Hit TV shows such as Stranger Things and The Last of Us will also likely be affected.

I is currently unclear how long the strikes will last, but Succession star Brian Cox has warned it may last until the end of the year.

Justifying its decision to take strike action, a spokesperson for Saf-Afrta said: "After more than four weeks of bargaining, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) – the entity that represents major studios and streamers, including Amazon, Apple, Disney, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Paramount, Sony and Warner Bros. Discovery – remains unwilling to offer a fair deal on the key issues that are essential to Sag-Aftra members."

They continued: "The companies have refused to meaningfully engage on some topics and on others completely stonewalled us. Until they do negotiate in good faith, we cannot begin to reach a deal.

"We have no choice but to move forward in unity, and on behalf of our membership, with a strike recommendation to our national board. The board will discuss the issue this morning and will make its decision."

