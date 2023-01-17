'Why tomorrow and not today?': Nick Ferrari grills Education Secretary on lack of urgency over teachers' strike action

17 January 2023, 09:11 | Updated: 17 January 2023, 09:36

The Rt Hon Gillian Keegan MP spoke to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, calling the teachers&squot; strike "deeply disappointing"
The Rt Hon Gillian Keegan MP spoke to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, calling the teachers' strike "deeply disappointing". Picture: LBC

By Danielle DeWolfe

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan today labelled proposed strike action by teachers "deeply disappointing" as she revealed she would not meet with union reps today - despite a wave of impending strike action.

Speaking on Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Ms Keegan said she would be "meeting [representatives] tomorrow" in what appeared to be a distinct lack of urgency surrounding the avoidance of strike action.

"Why can you not meet with them today?" questioned Ferrari, pointing out there's "only a matter of days" before strike action was due to hit.

"Well, we'd already had these meetings set up," said Ms Keegan.

The first in a series of strikes set to take place on February 1, with additional action is slated for March 15 and 16 the National Education Union (NEU) has announced.

The strike action is set to effect students across England and Wales and follows ongoing disputes over pay.

"I met them the first day back, the 9th [January]. That was my first meeting back actually," she attested, adding: "I will be meeting them tomorrow."

Ms Keegan also pointed out that only one union had balloted for the impending strike action - with 53% of members turning out to vote.

She added that the Headteachers Union was one of multiple teaching unions not to have balloted for strike action.

Teachers will join wave of public sector strikes with 7 days of walkouts in February and March

Eco-activists' stunts to be curbed, with police to get new powers to stop protests before they cause serious disruption

Ms Keegan MP, Tory MP for Chichester, also emphasised her hopes that she would not have to use the government's proposed anti-strike legislation in relation to future teachers' strikes.

The strike legislation, which was voted on in the Commons last night, is designed to ensure 'minimum service levels' are maintained.

If passed, they would allow bosses to sack workers who refuse to provide a minimum level of service during mass walkouts, focussing on transport, education and teaching.

The proposals have come up against mass resistance from unions.

"All we’re trying to do there is make sure we have the minimum service safety levels in place,” said Keegan of the anti-strike legislation.

“It’s going to initially focus on health and rail - and education is in there, but we’re hoping to not use it for education because at the moment we’re not at that stage.”

“Well, why is it in there?” pushed Ferrari on the inclusion of teachers given the MPs assertion.

“Well, because, we may have to,” responded Ms Keegan, adding her focus was on protecting "vulnerable people".

Train drivers announce two more walkouts after rejecting latest pay offer

Train drivers announce two more walkouts after rejecting latest pay offer

Snow in Cornwall and the north-east

Double decker bus carrying 80 nuclear power workers flips over as motorists warned to 'only drive if necessary'

Switzerland World Economic Forum

Ukraine's first lady to ask for help against Russia during Davos address

Stuart Rose said Brexit had been 'catastrophic' for the British economy

Brexit has made Brits 'suffer' and been 'catastrophic' for the UK economy, says ASDA chairman Stuart Rose

PC David Carrick (main and top right) earned at least £60k while in custody as Met chief Mark Rowley pledges a 'ruthless' review of office abuse claims

Met police paid rapist cop David Carrick at least £60k while he was in custody

A family visit the Qianmen pedestrian shopping street, a popular tourist spot in Beijing,

China records first population decline in decades

Teachers are walking out next month

When is the teachers strike, why are they striking, and will schools close?

Gaby Hutchinson and Rebecca Ikumelo

Brixton Academy security 'took bribes to let people in without tickets', as fatal crush investigation continues

The horse racers on the motorway

Bizarre film shows horse and cart race on motorway, as animal rights groups slam 'aggressive whipping' of horses

David Carrick

Rapist cop told ex-girlfriend to 'behave like a prostitute' and 'used police handcuffs and gun in the bedroom'

Actor Kevin Spacey smiles as he arrives at the Cinema Massimo in Turin

Kevin Spacey thanks Italian cinema museum for having courage to host him

Damien Bendall with his victims

Litany of failings by probation officers before paedophile rapist Damian Bendall killed four people, watchdog finds

Nepal Plane Crash

Flight and cockpit recorders recovered from deadly Nepal plane crash

Police have said they believe the shooting was gang-related

Mum, 17, and baby among six dead after California shooting

Martin Luther King

Martin Luther King's daughter calls for action to match words

Police have appealed to the public after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision with two cars near Finsbury Park Station, London.

Pedestrian in his 20s left in critical condition following collision with two cars that failed to stop

Shaye Groves

Mum, 27, who hung pictures of serial killers in her home 'stabbed lover to death and showed friend his body on FaceTime'
Metropolitan Police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has said the force is investigating 1,000 sexual and domestic abuse involving its officers.

Met Police chief says force will be 'ruthless' in review of 1,000 officer abuse claims, after cop admits multiple rapes
The Government has introduced new laws about voter IDs

Voter ID: How to cast your ballot under new law requiring you bring photo identification

Rishi Sunak is set to block Nicola Sturgeon's controversial gender recognition law

Sunak set for showdown with Sturgeon as he moves to block Scottish Govt's controversial gender change law
President Joe Biden (Carolyn Kaster/PA)

Republicans demand information on Joe Biden's visitor logs

1

Teachers will join wave of public sector strikes with 7 days of walkouts in February and March
The car smashed into the wall of the dealership

Child and woman die after being hit by Audi as it smashed into dealership in Leeds

The Met Office has warned England will experience cold weather from 9am on Monday 16 January to 9am on Friday 20 January.

Pensioners urged to heat homes to over 18 degrees as Met Office issues cold weather alert

A man has been left in critical condition after being hit by two cars in Finsbury Park

Man, 20, in critical condition after double hit and run 'involving Audi and Zip car' in north London
Ruan Crighton is believed to have been on board the Yeti Airlines ATR 72 flight

Pictured: Brit feared dead in Nepal plane crash

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Nick Ferrari LBC

'I'm never getting in a car with a male police officer alone', says caller after David Carrick's guilty plea
The Education Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Education Secretary says she is hoping not to use anti-strike legislation on teachers

Protest

Human rights campaigner brands Public Order Bill 'Orwellian'

Andrew Marr spoke at the top of Monday's show

Andrew Marr: Trust in the cops has been totally shattered by David Carrick - this is a disaster
Labour peer says Public Order Bill resembles anti-terror laws

Labour Peer says the 'anti-protest' Public Order Bill 'resembles anti-terror laws'

Shelagh

'Touched up regularly and made to bark like a dog': Ex-Met Constable details abuse from fellow officers
James O'Brien argues with caller for 19 minutes about immigration

LBC caller continuously argues with James O'Brien about immigration

James O’Brien rebukes Home Sec's refusal to apologise to Holocaust survivor for ‘disgusting language’

James O'Brien rebukes Home Sec's refusal to apologise to Holocaust survivor for 'disgusting language'
Home Secretary is 'impervious'

LBC caller takes aim at Home Secretary after she refused to apologise to Holocaust survivor
LBC caller puts Keir Starmer on spot over money donated by Just Stop Oil donor

LBC caller puts Keir Starmer on spot over money donated by Just Stop Oil donor

