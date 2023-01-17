'Why tomorrow and not today?': Nick Ferrari grills Education Secretary on lack of urgency over teachers' strike action

The Rt Hon Gillian Keegan MP spoke to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, calling the teachers' strike "deeply disappointing". Picture: LBC

By Danielle DeWolfe

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan today labelled proposed strike action by teachers "deeply disappointing" as she revealed she would not meet with union reps today - despite a wave of impending strike action.

Speaking on Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Ms Keegan said she would be "meeting [representatives] tomorrow" in what appeared to be a distinct lack of urgency surrounding the avoidance of strike action.

"Why can you not meet with them today?" questioned Ferrari, pointing out there's "only a matter of days" before strike action was due to hit.

"Well, we'd already had these meetings set up," said Ms Keegan.

The first in a series of strikes set to take place on February 1, with additional action is slated for March 15 and 16 the National Education Union (NEU) has announced.

The strike action is set to effect students across England and Wales and follows ongoing disputes over pay.

"I met them the first day back, the 9th [January]. That was my first meeting back actually," she attested, adding: "I will be meeting them tomorrow."

Ms Keegan also pointed out that only one union had balloted for the impending strike action - with 53% of members turning out to vote.

She added that the Headteachers Union was one of multiple teaching unions not to have balloted for strike action.

Ms Keegan MP, Tory MP for Chichester, also emphasised her hopes that she would not have to use the government's proposed anti-strike legislation in relation to future teachers' strikes.

The strike legislation, which was voted on in the Commons last night, is designed to ensure 'minimum service levels' are maintained.

If passed, they would allow bosses to sack workers who refuse to provide a minimum level of service during mass walkouts, focussing on transport, education and teaching.

The proposals have come up against mass resistance from unions.

"All we’re trying to do there is make sure we have the minimum service safety levels in place,” said Keegan of the anti-strike legislation.

“It’s going to initially focus on health and rail - and education is in there, but we’re hoping to not use it for education because at the moment we’re not at that stage.”

“Well, why is it in there?” pushed Ferrari on the inclusion of teachers given the MPs assertion.

“Well, because, we may have to,” responded Ms Keegan, adding her focus was on protecting "vulnerable people".