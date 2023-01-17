Education Secretary says she is hoping not to use anti-strike legislation on teachers

17 January 2023, 08:51 | Updated: 17 January 2023, 09:41

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said she hoped that the Government's controversial anti-strike legislation would not be needed in the teaching profession.

The Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill passed its first hurdle in the Commons on Monday. In Parliament, MPs voted 309 to 249, majority 60, to give the Bill a second reading.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC, Ms Keegan said the focus of the legislation was mostly on rail and the health service, not schools.

"All we're trying to do though is to make sure that we have the minimum service safety levels in place. It's going to initially focus on health and rail, and education is in there, but we're hoping not to use it for education because, at the moment, we're not at that stage."

Read more: Teachers will join wave of public sector strikes with 7 days of walkouts in February and March

But she said that introducing minimum service levels would protect "vulnerable children" in schools.

"We need to be able to keep schools open for vulnerable children, in particular. That is something we very much learned during the pandemic," she said.

"So yes, we are part of the Bill, but at the moment, the focus initially will be on health and rail and then when we get to that stage, obviously, we'll consider what is reasonable."

Watch: Labour Peer says the 'anti-protest' Public Order Bill 'resembles anti-terror laws'

Nine out of 10 teacher members of the NEU - the largest education union in the UK - voted for strike action in a result announced on Monday, and the union passed the 50% ballot turnout required by law.

The outcome in England was described as "the biggest ballot result of any union in recent times" by one of the union's joint general secretaries, while the other said it will give teachers "strength in the negotiations" later this week.

The union has declared seven days of walkouts in February and March but said any individual school will only be affected by four of the days.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari LBC

'I'm never getting in a car with a male police officer alone', says caller after David Carrick's guilty plea

The Rt Hon Gillian Keegan MP spoke to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, calling the teachers' strike "deeply disappointing"

'Why tomorrow and not today?': Nick Ferrari grills Education Secretary on lack of urgency over teachers' strike action

Stuart Rose said Brexit had been 'catastrophic' for the British economy

Brexit has made Brits 'suffer' and been 'catastrophic' for the UK economy, says ASDA chairman Stuart Rose

LBC caller puts Keir Starmer on spot over money donated by Just Stop Oil donor

LBC caller puts Keir Starmer on spot over money donated by Just Stop Oil donor

Exclusive
Sir Keir defends his view that 16 is too young to change gender

Sir Keir Starmer defends his view that 16 is too young to change legal gender

nick ferrari

Everyone has the right to protest despite holding up 'mythical' ambulances, caller argues

Brits go to A&E when bored

For some Brits, going to the hospital is 'something to do' claims LBC caller

Nick Ferrari

Sadiq Khan is a 'total disaster', Political columnist slams London Mayor over Brexit stance

NHS cried wolf

NHS 'crisis' is just another 'boy who cried wolf', LBC caller says

Caller brands Boris Johnson ‘biggest skidmark on underpants of British politics in decades’ following partygate revelations

Caller brands Boris Johnson ‘biggest skidmark on underpants of British politics' following partygate revelations

Maternity care

Nick Ferrari slams PM for refusal to recognise NHS in 'crisis' after report of inadequate maternity care

Lord Pickles was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Lord Pickles brands Andrew Bridgen's comments 'beyond the pale' which 'trivialise' the Holocaust

ONS

Health Sec Steve Barclay refuses to accept damming ONS report claiming 1,000 excess NHS deaths

A caller shared her experience of being attacked by a dog

‘I could see the inside of my leg’: Caller shares terrifying story of being ‘dragged around’ in horrific dog attack

Grant Shapps

Grant Shapps claims he's been living in Mick Lynch's head 'rent-free' amid ongoing rail strikes

The Business Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Grant Shapps defends 'difficult decision' to 'scale back' energy support for businesses

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

What is the ‘boiler flow’?: How to save money on heating this winter

Grant Shapps tells LBC how turning down the 'boiler flow' could save you hundreds of pounds this Winter
nick mental health

Devastated mother denounces ‘stretched’ mental health staff after her son took his life hours after being discharged
Nick Ferrari 25/11/22

'She should come home and serve her time': Filmmaker Andrew Drury lambasts Shamima Begum

‘It’s shameful!’: Nick Ferrari caller condemns lack of social housing funding for 'desperate' Brits

‘It’s shameful!’: Nick Ferrari caller condemns lack of social housing funding for 'desperate' Brits
Nick Ferrari 24/11/22

'I would have them down for manslaughter!': Caller slams govt 'non action' on climate crisis
Nick Ferrari RMT Strikes

Nick Ferrari clashes with lifelong Tory voter over his surprise support for RMT strikes

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Cross Question

Cross Question 16/01 | Watch Again

12 hours ago

Iain Dale: I don't believe the NHS has been defunded

Iain Dale: I don't believe that the health service has been defunded

4 days ago

Cross Question 11/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/01 | Watch Again

5 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Aslef (led by Mick Whelan r) announce two more walkouts over long-running pay dispute

Train drivers announce two more walkouts after rejecting latest pay offer

Snow in Cornwall and the north-east

Double decker bus carrying 80 nuclear power workers flips over as motorists warned to 'only drive if necessary'
PC David Carrick (main and top right) earned at least £60k while in custody as Met chief Mark Rowley pledges a 'ruthless' review of office abuse claims

Met police paid rapist cop David Carrick at least £60k while he was in custody

Teachers are walking out next month

When is the teachers strike, why are they striking, and will schools close?

Gaby Hutchinson and Rebecca Ikumelo

Brixton Academy security 'took bribes to let people in without tickets', as fatal crush investigation continues
The horse racers on the motorway

Bizarre film shows horse and cart race on motorway, as animal rights groups slam 'aggressive whipping' of horses
David Carrick

Rapist cop told ex-girlfriend to 'behave like a prostitute' and 'used police handcuffs and gun in the bedroom'
Damien Bendall with his victims

Litany of failings by probation officers before paedophile rapist Damian Bendall killed four people, watchdog finds
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/01 | Watch Again

Protest

Human rights campaigner brands Public Order Bill 'Orwellian'