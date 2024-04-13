Breaking News

Five arrested after police find ‘human remains of young baby’ in Wigan

13 April 2024, 13:38 | Updated: 13 April 2024, 13:52

Five have been arrested in connection with the incident.
Five have been arrested in connection with the incident.

By Jenny Medlicott

Five people have been arrested after police found what they believe to be the 'human remains of a young baby' at an address in Wigan.

Greater Manchester Police said it has arrested five people, aged between 20 and 70, on suspicion of concealing a death and unlawful burial.

They have all since been bailed pending further enquiries.

The force said it is investigating an address in Marsh Green, Wigan after receiving reports of a concern for welfare.

A scene is in place at the address and a second scene is also in place on Valley Road in Pemberton, the force added.

Chief Superintendent Clare Jenkins from our Wigan district said: “This is a truly heart-breaking discovery, and I do not underestimate the impact that this news will have on the local community.  

“I would like to reassure you that we have several teams of officers and specialist resources working diligently to find answers. You will likely notice an increased presence of our officers throughout the next week, if you have any concerns or want to share any confidential information, please do not hesitate to speak to them.

“In the coming days we will know more about the circumstances surrounding this incident, but we are confident that this is isolated, and there is no threat to the wider public.

“At this stage we are keeping an open mind, and we will provide updates as soon as we can.”

