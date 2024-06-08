Team GB hero Sir Bradley Wiggins declared bankrupt and may be forced to sell his medals

8 June 2024, 16:54

Gold medalist Bradley Wiggins, of Britain, celebrates after the men's individual time trial cycling event at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2012, in London. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Gold medalist Bradley Wiggins, of Britain, celebrates after the men's individual time trial cycling event at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2012, in London. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke). Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Olympic hero Sir Bradley Wiggins has been declared bankrupt and could lose his gold medals.

The first Brit to win the Tour de France has suffered ongoing financial difficulties with businesses in his name.

The cyclist won eight Olympic medals including at the London 2012 Games - but was declared bankrupt earlier this week.

The 44-year-old Lancastrian is a five-time gold medal winner but could see the gongs seized by HM Revenue & Customs.

Wiggins Rights Limited entered liquidation in 2020 owing the taxman £650,000.

Bradley Wiggins
The first Brit to win the Tour de France has suffered ongoing financial difficulties with businesses in his name. Picture: Getty

The company owned the trademarks for the cycling legend's name, "Wiggo" and "Wiggins".

It is co-owned by Sir Bradley, his ex-wife Cath and his mum Linda.

A spokesman said in 2020 that Wiggins's "involvement in the companies was not day to day" and that "this in no way affects Bradley’s personal solvency".

DU TENNIS A LA PRISON, L'HISTOIRE DE BORIS BECKER BOOM BOOM, THE WORLD VERSUS BORIS BECKER 2023 serie TV saison 1 episode 2 Boris Becker. Prod DB © Ap
The new financial difficulties come after tennis legend Boris Becker was jailed after being declared bankrupt. Picture: Alamy

The cyclist was placed in an Individual Voluntary Arrangement in 2022 to help him clear the debts - but by last year they had ballooned to over £1million.

The new financial difficulties come after tennis legend Boris Becker was jailed after being declared bankrupt.

