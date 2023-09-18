'Wild bear in Walt Disney World': Multiple rides closed after sighting in Magic Kingdom

Disney World has closed the Magic Kingdom after a wild bear was reportedly spotted in the popular attraction.

Over half the park is now closed after cast members reported seeing a wild bear scaling one of the park's trees, Entertainment Weekly reported.

According to Walt Disney World Magic blog a bear was spotted in a tree near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in Frontierland - but no sighting has been confirmed.

Employees are reportedly located at the Liberty Square and Adventureland entrances, preventing guests from entering the park's western side.

Stats from Thrill Data show that guests at the park are currently waiting much longer than average due to the closures.

Disney has an strict animal control program to handle situations with local wildlife - as snakes and other creatures are often spotted at the resort.

Previously alligators have been spotted near Splash Mountain and in toilet stalls.

In July a squirrel caused chaos after crashing Disney World's Carousel of Progress attraction.