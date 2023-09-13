Wilko brand bought by The Range for £5million following high street chain's collapse

13 September 2023, 19:28

The Range is understood to have paid £5million for the Wilko brand
The Range is understood to have paid £5million for the Wilko brand. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The Range has agreed a deal to buy Wilko's brand for around £5 million after the collapse of the high street retailer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Range's purchase could mean that Wilko's name will not totally disappear from the high street.

Administrators at PwC have sought to sell off Wilko's assets in recent weeks, including its brand and shops, after failing to secure a rescue deal for the whole business.

More than 10,000 further Wilko workers are already set to lose their jobs by next month as a result.

The Range, which runs 210 stores across the UK, is understood to be finalising a deal to buy the Wilko name, meaning it would own the website and could stock some of its products across its own stores.

Wilko stores started to close this week
Wilko stores started to close this week. Picture: Getty

Rival low-cost retailers B&M and Poundland owner Pepco Group have already swooped in with agreements to acquire a number of stores.

Pepco sealed a deal for up to 71 stores which will see them reopen under the Poundland brand.

Read More: Wilko to disappear from UK high streets as rescue deal collapses

Read More: Wilko: List of 124 stores set to close next week

The group also pledged to "prioritise" existing Wilko workers for roles when the shops are converted, likely to be by the end of the year.

B&M said it was buying 51 other Wilko shops, where it is understood that the majority will rebrand as B&M.

The Range has bought the Wilko brand
The Range has bought the Wilko brand. Picture: Alamy

Wilko was originally founded by James Kemsey Wilkinson in Leicester in 1930.

The family-owned business employed 12,500 staff and ran 400 shops before it hired administrators early last month after it came under pressure from weak consumer spending and debts to suppliers.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Emma Coronel Aispuro

El Chapo’s wife released from US custody after completing prison sentence

The government has been defeated

Government plan to scrap water pollution rule to boost housebuilding defeated in House of Lords

Mitt Romney

Senator Mitt Romney, ex-presidential candidate, not seeking re-election in 2024

A key witness has claimed suspect Christian Brueckner told him ‘she didn’t scream’

Madeleine McCann suspect 'begs friends to support him in court' over child sex charges

Kim Aris displaying an old family photo of his mother, Myanmar’s ousted and detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi, during an interview with The Associated Press in London

Son of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi voices concern about her health

Derna in Libya was flooded

Death toll in city following flooding in Libya passes 5,000

Breaking
Tobias Ellwood made the comments in July

Tory MP Tobias Ellwood quits as chairman of defence committee after comments about Taliban

Keir Starmer is set to meet with Emmanuel Macron

Keir Starmer to meet Emmanuel Macron in breach of protocol, with French president 'to test Labour leader on Brexit'

The 12 finalists being considered for induction into the National Toy Hall of Fame

Barbie sidekick Ken among 12 finalists for National Toy Hall of Fame

The UK is Europe's fourth fattest nation, where over 25% of adults are obese.

Junk food needs to be taxed to tackle Britain's obesity crisis, says Tony Blair

Jeremy Vine was reversed into by the van

Jeremy Vine films his own bike being reversed into by lorry, as he angrily bangs on rear of vehicle

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is tended to on the field during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Bar patrons who took up drinks offer had to pay up after NFL team’s surprise win

Norway’s Princess Martha Louise and her fiance Durek Verrett in June 2022

Norwegian princess to marry American self-professed shaman

'Alien' bodies presented by UFO expert

'Alien corpses' with 'unknown DNA and eggs inside' presented at Mexican Congress as UFO expert testifies under oath

Smoke rising from a building in Hanoi

Children among dozens killed in Vietnam fire

Rishi Sunak slammed Keir Starmer for Labour's changing stance on nutrient neutrality

Rishi Sunak slams 'flip-flopping' Keir Starmer as Labour leader opposes plan to scrap eco rule to boost housebuilding

Latest News

See more Latest News

Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev speaks on the phone as smoke and flames rise at the shipyard

Fire at Crimea shipyard after Ukrainian attack that damaged two ships

Sara Sharif's father (top right), stepmother (bottom right) and uncle (inset) fled to Pakistan after her death

Sara Sharif’s fugitive father, stepmother and uncle fly back to Britain to surrender to police after 10-year-old’s death
Ulez vans have been targeted by opponents of the scheme, having their tyres slashed and windows smashed

Now Ulez 'blade runners' start targeting camera vans - as they are graffitied, vandalised and have their tyres slashed
BBC fears Top Gear could be watered down in the wake of Andrew Flintoff's crash

BBC fear they could be forced to 'water down' Top Gear in the wake of Andrew Flintoff's accident
The Ocean Explorer cruise ship

Fishing vessel in Greenland will try to free cruise ship that ran aground

A farmer blames the death of a newborn foal on visitor harrassment and intrusive selfie taking.

Pony 'forced' off cliff at Swansea beauty spot by 'selfie takers', says farmer

The fashion week prankster

'Model' wears bin bag and shower cap on fashion show runway - and nobody bats an eyelid

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un examine a launch pad during their meeting at the Vostochny cosmodrome

Kim promises Putin North Korea’s full support for Russia’s ‘just fight’

Meghan and Harry sitting together at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf

Harry and Meghan join the party as they receive rapturous welcome from Invictus Games crowds
Apple store

France says iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and must be taken off market

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan have been reunited at the Invictus Games

Harry and Meghan reunited at Invictus Games as Duchess of Sussex says she is 'thrilled' to be at Germany event
The Princess of Wales was pictured with injured fingers on an outing at HMP High Down

'Injured' Princess of Wales seen with bandaged fingers during prison outing after 'falling at home while trampolining'
Sarah Ferguson has revealed how she was supposed to be in the World Trade Center on 9/11

Sarah Ferguson recalls how she was meant to be in Twin Towers on 9/11 but was running late

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Theresa May's government was destroyed by her attempt to negotiate a “soft" Brexit, says Andrew Marr.

Theresa May's government was destroyed by her attempt to negotiate a 'soft' Brexit, writes Andrew Marr
Shelagh and caller on May

Nostalgia for Theresa May amid current political discontent should be 'resisted', says this Shelagh Fogarty caller
James O'Brien is persuaded to change his mind on triple lock pensions.

Callers change James O'Brien's mind on abolishing triple lock pensions as debate continues

Police officer defends dancing at Notting Hill Carnival

'We still get the job done': Former frontline officer defends police dancing at Notting Hill Carnival
'The triple lock is an unsustainable outrage,' says Andrew Marr

'The triple lock is an unsustainable outrage... almost everybody in politics privately agrees," says Andrew Marr
1 in 3 female surgeons have been sexually assaulted

Shelagh Fogarty hits out at the ‘boys club sexually molesting and abusing’ female surgeons

New survey described as “#MeToo movement for surgery”

Female NHS workers discuss ‘horrible memories’ after a new report on workplace sexual assault
Shelagh and caller Richard

'I've come to hate my mum': Full-time carer blames 13 years of Tory budget cuts for lack of local authority support
James and father

'Any dog can be triggered': Father shares horrifying moment he witnessed family dog attack his 5-year-old daughter
Journalist calls out Home Office for delayed action on dangerous dogs following attack.

Journalist and campaigner criticises timing of Suella Braverman's call to ban XL Bullies

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit