Wilko on the brink of collapsing into administration 'in hours' as 400 shops and 12,000 jobs on the line

10 August 2023, 09:40 | Updated: 10 August 2023, 09:44

Wilko is on the brink of collapsing into administration
Wilko is on the brink of collapsing into administration. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Wilko is on the brink of falling into administration after hopes of a rescue deal faded.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The discount store had been in talks with Gordon Brothers, the owner of Laura Ashley, but the chances of a funding deal were considered low.

It is negotiating with its landlords with the help of PricewaterhouseCoopers, but it is understood Wilko's board will appoint the financial services business as administrator today.

Wilko stopped processing online deliveries on Wednesday, with customers only able to access click and collect.

The chain, which has 400 outlets across the country, filed a notice of intent to appoint administrators, kickstarting a 10 day window to arrange a deal, on August 3.

Some 12,000 staff are affected by the prospect of a collapse into administration.

The firm previously said it is expected to enter insolvency after failing to secure a takeover to help the business with "mounting cash pressures".

Read more: Ailing high-street chain Wilko in 'rescue bid' talks with specialist investor Gordon Brothers

The chain, which was found in 1930, has spent weeks searching for a rescue deal.

Wilko chief executive Mark Jackson said last week: "While we can confirm we've had a significant level of interest, including indicative offers that we believe would meet all our financial criteria to recapitalise the business, at present we don't today have an offer that provides the necessary liquidity in the time we have available, given the mounting cash pressures we're faced with.

"Unfortunately, with this in mind, today we're having to take the difficult decision to file a notice of intention.

"We'll continue to progress discussions with interested parties with the aim of completing a transaction which preserves the business and will encourage those interested parties we're in discussions with to move as fast as possible.

"We continue to believe that our robust turnaround plan, with significant re-stabilisation cost savings in progress, will deliver a profitable Wilko and maximise the significant opportunities that we know exist."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in flames

Hawaii wildfires leave at least 36 people dead

Prince Harry was in Japan for a few days - and is now heading to Singapore

'Happy wives, happy lives!': Prince Harry goes shopping for Meghan during whistle-stop tour of Japan

Donald Trump

Trump says he will not sign loyalty pledge despite Republican debate requirement

Carly Taylor recently bought the Crooked House

Couple who bought Crooked House weeks before it was destroyed previously stripped out other village's only pub

Presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio speaks during a campaign event minutes before he was shot to death

Anti-corruption Ecuadorian presidential candidate assassinated at campaign event

Leaders pose for a group photo during the Amazon Summit in Belem, Brazil

Amazon Summit ends with plan to protect rainforests but no measurable goals

Exclusive
James Chiavarini says attacks on his restaurant have been ramping up in recent months

London restaurateur labelled 'Nazi bigot' by trans activists after hosting Sharron Davies for lunch

Sobbing Erin Patterson (main) when quizzed by local tv about the deaths. Simon Patterson (top r) Ian Wilkinson and Heather Wilkinson (bottom right)

Ex-husband of woman at centre of 'toxic' mushroom lunch 'suspects she may have poisoned him previously'

The man was found by police on Wellesley Road, Harrow, North West London.

Police arrest two for 'murder' after triple stabbing in Harrow leaves one dead and two injured

The description of the man involved has consistently been a slim white man in his 20s light/light-brown coloured eyes, and yellow teeth.

Hunt for man with yellow teeth who snatched dummies from babies and assaulted child in 'unusual' series of attacks

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Misan Harriman have led calls for the sign to be taken down

Surrey shop accused of racism takes down sign showing black men picking tobacco and apologises 'unreservedly'

Halifax, the UK's largest lender, will slash the cost of its loans by up to 0.71 percentage points

Relief for homeowners as banks launch mortgage price war - including Halifax, HSBC, and Nationwide

Ecuador Presidential Candidate Killed

Presidential candidate in Ecuador shot and killed at campaign event

The mic sold for nearly $100,000 on the auction site.

Microphone Cardi B hurled at fan during Las Vegas concert sells for almost $100,000 on eBay after online furore

Rishi Sunak could be called on by his Cabinet to leave the ECHR if the Rwanda scheme fails to pass through the courts this autumn.

Cabinet demands Rishi Sunak quit European Rights Treaty if government fails to get Rwanda plan through courts

Tiktokers swear by the tanning 'hack'.

‘You’ll glow from the inside out’: TikTokers are eating ‘three carrots a day’ as they insist it's key to a natural tan

Latest News

See more Latest News

Obit Robbie Robertson

Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies aged 80

Hawaii Fires

At least six killed in fires that devastated parts of Hawaiian island of Maui

It is understood that FBI agents shot and killed a man who allegedly made threats against the US president.

FBI agents shoot and kill man suspected of threatening Joe Biden ahead of president's Utah visit
Biden

Utah man suspected of threatening President Biden shot and killed by FBI

The PSNI are investigating a second breach.

Northern Ireland police investigate second data breach after document containing officer details is stolen
Mayhem has continued into the evening on Oxford Street.

Carnage on Oxford Street as huge crowds clash with police amid social media call for ‘mass shoplifting’ rampage
CORRECTION Hawaii Fires

People in Hawaii flee into ocean to escape wildfire destroying Maui tourist town

Detectives are treating the fire at the historic Crooked House pub as arson

Fire at Britain's 'wonkiest' pub being treated as arson as specialist sniffer dog sent to examine rubble
Election 2024 Trump

Search warrant for Twitter to turn over information on Donald Trump’s account

Big Iranian flag in the wind in Tehran, Iran

Iran summons British envoy over call for release of journalists

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry is in Tokyo on a solo visit

Prince Harry says he would 'happily' ditch the US and move to Japan during solo visit to Tokyo
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have lost their HRH titles

Royal family quietly removes Prince Harry and Meghan's HRH titles from official website

William and Kate will lead tributes to the Queen

William and Kate to lead tributes to the Queen on anniversary of her death as Charles set for 'private' reflection

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale

‘They don’t deserve to be in government’, says Iain Dale as Tory Peer considers supporting Labour in next election
Caller worries disability allowance will be the next cut made by Tory government

Disabled caller worries disability allowance will be Tories' next target under guise of tackling 'economically inactive'
NICK AND CALLER CLASH

'If I was that desperate, I'd live in a tent in Trafalgar Square': Debate erupts as Nick Ferrari callers contest migrant comments
Iain Dale

'Language has consequences': Iain Dale reviews Lee Anderson's 'irresponsible' language directed towards migrants
Shelagh calls on Rishi Sunak to sack Lee Anderson

Shelagh Fogarty calls for Lee Anderson to be sacked over migrant comment

JoB vs Tory MPs

James O'Brien scolds Tory MPs for 'sub-National Front rhetoric' and their claims that migrants are enjoying 4* hotels
Shelagh Fogarty

'People are starving, people aren't eating, kids are going hungry', says this emotional Shelagh Fogarty caller
Iain Dale

Bibby Stockholm is 'a death trap', warns fire safety expert as first 15 migrants board controversial barge
Iain Dale

‘This is a very expensive way to be cruel’: Green Party Spokesperson takes aim at Bibby Stockholm barge
Virgin Atlantic

Wife of Virgin Atlantic pilot details 'horrendous' working conditions, with many suffering 'fatigue' and 'insomnia'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit