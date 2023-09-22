Exact date the final Wilko store will close for good - see the full list of all 111 stores that will go

22 September 2023, 14:42 | Updated: 22 September 2023, 14:51

The final 111 Wilko stores will close on Sunday October 8
The final 111 Wilko stores will close on Sunday October 8. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Wilko is to shut the doors of its last remaining stores on Sunday October 8, the firm announced today

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The hardware and furnishings retailer tumbled into administration last month after it came under pressure from weak consumer spending and debts to suppliers.

The retailer will shut its final 111 stores in early October as part of the final phase of closures, administrators for PwC said.

The Wilko brand will not disappear entirely from the UK high street after The Range agreed to buy Wilko's brand, website and intellectual property, with plans to sell the acquired brand in its stores.

Wilko was originally founded by James Kemsey Wilkinson in Leicester in 1930 and employed 12,500 workers before its collapse.

The following stores will shut on Tuesday October 3:

Hounslow, Greater London

St Albans, Hertfordshire

Dunstable, Bedfordshire

Weston Favell, Northampton

Bristol

Lancaster, Lancashire

Leeds Trinity, West Yorkshire

Reading, Berkshire

Poole, Dorset

Lincoln, Lincolnshire

Halifax, West Yorkshire

Washington, Newcastle upon Tyne

Hitchin, Hertfordshire

Chatham, Kent

Southend, Essex

Metro Centre, Gateshead, Tyne and Wear

Epsom, Surrey

Cannon Park, Coventry, Warwickshire

Norwich, Norfolk

Preston, Lancashire

Canterbury, Kent

Kingston Upon Thames, Surrey

Carlisle, Cumbria

Barnsley, South Yorkshire

Kingswood, Bristol

Colchester, Essex

Ilford, Greater London

Maidstone, Kent

Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire

The following stores will shut on Thursday October 5:

Bishop Stortford, Hertfordshire

Tottenham Hale, Greater London

Worthing, West Sussex

Romford, Greater London

Selly Oak, Birmingham

Wembley, London

Birstall, West Yorkshire

Uxbridge, Greater London

Burton, Staffordshire

Lee Circle, Leicester, Leicestershire

West Ealing, London

Blackburn, Lancaster

Bexleyheath, Greater London

The Beacon Eastbourne, East Sussex

Weymouth, Dorset

Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire

Beaumont Leys, Leicester, Leicestershire

Hinckley, Leicestershire

Livingston, Scotland

Chelmsford, Essex

Riverside Shopping Centre, Northampton, East Midlands

Sittingbourne, Kent

Stourbridge, West Midlands

Manchester, Greater Manchester

Hamilton, South Lanarkshire

Deepdale, Preston, Lancashire

Basingstoke, Hampshire

Clifton Moor, York, North Yorkshire

Burgess Hill, West Sussex

Castle Douglas, Dumfries and Galloway

Harrow, London

Tooting, London

Telford, Shropshire

Ipswich, Suffolk

St James Retail Park, Sheffield, South Yorkshire

Nottingham, Midlands

Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

Bulwell, Nottinghamshire

Abergavenny, Monmouthshire

Frenchgate Shopping Centre, Doncaster, South Yorkshire

Clifton, Bristol

The following stores will shut on Sunday October 8:

Neath, Neath Port Talbot

Bromley, London

Carmarthen, Carmarthenshire

Cardiff, South Glamorgan

Selby, North Yorkshire

Arnold, Nottinghamshire

Portsmouth, Hampshire

Oswestry, Shropshire

Chester, Cheshire

Hucknall, Nottinghamshire

Ayr, South Ayrshire

Widnes, Cheshire

Horsham, West Sussex

Birkenhead, Merseyside

Kingston Centre, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire

Parkgate, Rotherham, South Yorkshire

Perry Barr, Birmingham, West Midlands

Castleford, West Yorkshire

Porthmadog, Caernarfonshire

Brighouse, West Yorkshire

Chelmsley Wood, West Midlands

Swansea, Wales

Sunderland, Tyne and Wear

Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire

Silverlink, Newcastle, Tyne and Wear

Chesterfield, Derbyshire

Sutton, Surrey

Derby, Derbyshire

Scarborough, North Yorkshire

Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, South Yorkshire

Plymouth, Devon

Ely, Cambridgeshire

Loughborough, Leicestershire

Liverpool, Merseyside

Stratford, London

Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear

Coventry, West Midlands

Sheffield, South Yorkshire

Exeter, Devon

Luton, Bedfordshire

Wood Green, London

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Smoke rising from the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea fleet in Sevastopol, Crimea

Ukraine ‘launches missile strike on headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea fleet’

Jeremy Hunt has refused to guarantee he will keep the pension triple lock

'Very worrying' Jeremy Hunt refuses to guarantee the pensions triple lock will be in next Tory manifesto, says Age UK

Jeremy Hunt has written off tax breaks for now - but PM will want to find a way to cut burden writes Natasha Clark

Jeremy Hunt has written off tax breaks for now - but PM will want to find a way to cut burden writes Natasha Clark

Intel in Silicon Valley

EU hits Intel with £327.3 million antitrust fine in computer chip case

Isabel Vaughan-Spruce was arrested for praying "silently" outside an abortion clinic

Police apologise to Christian campaigner arrested after 'silently praying' outside abortion clinic

Matt Hancock was grilled by SAS veterans over his lockdown affair

'When we dish out orders we live by them': SAS veterans brutally grill Matt Hancock over lockdown affair

It is going to be a fickle end to September

Exact date frost to hit as temperatures plummet to 2C ahead of mini Autumn heatwave next week

Russia's Black Sea naval headquarters has been hit by a missile strike

'British' missile smashes into Russian Black Sea navy HQ in Crimea, sending plume of smoke billowing into the sky

A woman died in the hit-and-run collision in Hackney

Woman cyclist, 36, killed in east London hit-and-run as police hunt occupants of car who fled scene

The man scaled the Cheessegrater on Friday morning

Half naked man scales London's 225m Cheesegrater skyscraper as shocked officer workers look on

Maddy Cusack died on Wednesday

Heartbroken brother of Sheffield United player Maddy Cusack pays tribute after her death aged 27

Police have confirmed they are investigating an 'aggravated robbery'

'Please don't shoot my grandad': 11-year-old boy's plea as armed gang hold gun to his head in raid on family home

Steam rises from Taal Volcano, Batangas province, Philippines in 2021

Schools shut as gases from volcano make children ill

Sadiq Khan has weighed in on the Brexit row after Keir Starmer's comments

'We need a better deal': Sadiq Khan weighs in on Brexit row after Keir Starmer says he won't 'diverge' from EU

Sadiq Khan has said he is 'happy' to meet with union officials ahead of two days of strike action next month

Sadiq Khan 'happy' to meet with Mick Lynch ahead of October Tube strikes but negotiations will be 'between the RMT and TfL'
Suga from BTS

Suga from BTS begins mandatory military duty in South Korea

Latest News

See more Latest News

Labour is pledging to bolster the power of the UK's economic watchdog to prevent a repeat of what it's calling the "disastrous mistakes" of Liz Truss's mini-budget.

Labour vows more power for budget watchdog to avoid another Truss 'disastrous' mini-budget

James Bulger's killer Jon Venables' parole hearing could be heard in public

James Bulger killer Jon Venables’ parole hearing could be held in public

New photos have been released of Sara Sharif

New photos of Sara Sharif after father, stepmother and uncle charged with murdering ten-year-old girl
Yate Town

Football club claims it was hacked after posting request from OnlyFans model to film x-rated scenes at the ground
Motorists could save £7 a tank by filling up at one petrol station

UK’s cheapest supermarket petrol station revealed – which could save you up to £7 on a tank of fuel
Jeremy Hunt said the tax cuts are impossible

Tax cuts 'virtually impossible' Chancellor tells LBC in blow to Tory right

A member of Sadiq Khan's London Policing Board previously called to "overthrow" the Conservative government through force, and has labelled the Met as "deeply insidious, racist, misogynistic, immoral and a threat to society and a cancer"

Cronies or critics? Doubts raised over Sadiq Khan's hand-picked police watchdogs

Pupil could be forced to study maths and English until they are 18.

Pupils to be forced to study maths and English until 18 in 'British baccalaureate' in A-level shake-up
Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan Abdelrahman Al-Burhan, President of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan, addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly

Sudan’s military leader says war could spread beyond its borders

Aditi Shankar's kidney transplant was a success

Girl, 8, becomes UK's first person to get rejection-free kidney transplant after getting organ from mother

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles made a historic address to the French Senate

King Charles receives rapturous applause after paying tribute to late Queen in emotional speech in French senate
King Charles made a historic address to the French Senate

'She loved France, France loved her': Emotional Charles remembers Queen's 'golden bond' with France in historic address
The royal pair attended the state banquet at the Palace of Versailles on Wednesday evening.

Charles and Camilla join Macrons and A-list stars at Palace of Versailles banquet with luxury champagne-soaked chicken

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick and caller Chris

Boris Johnson 'misled' the country over Brexit, declares this adamant Nick Ferrari caller

James O'Brien

James O'Brien takes aim at uninformed 'idiots' criticising Keir Starmer for not wanting to diverge from EU rules
Shelagh and caller Mike

The Conservative Party is now infiltrated by 'UKIP-ers' and 'self-serving individuals' says Shelagh Fogarty caller
JOB on Rishi Sunak Bins

Rishi 'seven-bin' Sunak is lifting bans that 'don't exist', asserts James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak's net zero speech shows he has 'found a target to attack and people to defend', says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Rishi Sunak has found a ‘target to attack’ in net zero 'U-turn' but risks alienating others
JOB

Rishi Sunak's weakening of Net Zero policies is his 'stupidest intervention' to date, asserts James O'Brien
The joint doctors strike on Wednesday is 'a moment in history', Andrew Marr said.

Andrew Marr: First ever joint doctors' strikes are an ‘immensely worrying’ moment in history that will cause ‘real harm’
Brook House

Sangita Myska links attitude of political leaders to 'toxic culture' revealed at immigration removal centre
James O'Brien appalled by proposal that doctors could be forced of picket lines

James O'Brien appalled by doctors set to be 'forced off picket lines'

Ben Kentish and Danny Blanchflower

'Incompetent clown': Economics Professor lambasts Liz Truss' Institute for Government speech

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit