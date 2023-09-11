Full list of 52 Wilko shops shutting this week - is your local store affected?

Dozens of Wilko shops are shutting. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Dozens of Wilko stores are due to close this week after the discount chain collapsed into administration.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

More than 400 stores and 12,000 jobs have been put at risk by the retailers' financial woes.

The chain said it would appoint administrators after failing to find a buyer.

B&M announced it would purchase up to 51 shops in a £13m deal, but the locations of those have not been confirmed.

A total of 52 shops will shut across the UK this week, while the fate of 300 more hangs in the balance and more than 200 people were made redundant at the business's distribution centres.

Read more: Discount retailer B&M swoops in to rescue 51 Wilko stores from brink of closure

Edward Williams, joint administrator at PricewaterhouseCoopers, said last week: "In the absence of viable offers for the whole business, very sadly store closures and redundancies of team members from those stores are now necessary.

"The loss of these stores will be felt not only by the team members who served them with such dedication, including through the uncertainty of recent weeks, but also the communities which they have been a part of.

"We are enormously grateful for the support of team members during this difficult period and remain committed to doing all we can to help affected staff, assisting them with processing redundancy claims and working with relevant parties to help secure new employment as quickly as possible."

Full list of Wilko stores closing on Tuesday:

Acton

Aldershot

Barking

Bishop Auckland

Bletchley FF

Brownhills

Camberley

Cardiff Bay Retail Park

Falmouth

Harpurhey

Irvine

Liverpool Edge Lane

Llandudno

Lowestoft

Morley

Nelson

Port Talbot

Putney

Stafford

Tunbridge Wells

Wakefield

Weston-super-Mare

Westwood Cross

Winsford

Full list of Wilko shops closing on Thursday:

Ashford

Avonmeads

Banbury

Barrow in Furness

Basildon

Belle Vale

Burnley (Relocation)

Clydebank

Cortonwood

Dagenham

Dewsbury

Eccles

Folkestone

Great Yarmouth

Hammersmith

Huddersfield

Morriston

New Malden

North Shields

Queen Street Cardiff

Rhyl

Southampton-West Quay

St Austell

Stockport

Truro

Uttoxeter

Walsall

Woking