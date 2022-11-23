Will Ferrell in unlikely 'war of words' with Aaron Ramsdale after Three Lions keeper makes 'W*****man' jibe ahead of USA v England clash

23 November 2022, 19:14 | Updated: 23 November 2022, 20:50

The 'friction' started when Ferrell was for a prediction on Friday's game, responding emphatically: 'USA three, England nil,' before suggesting the match would be a 'slaughter' on the Three Lions.
By Chris Samuel

Will Ferrell jokingly took aim at Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale ahead of England-USA clash at 2022 World Cup in Qatar this Friday, after the Arsenal stopper cheekily changed the title of the comedian's beloved 'Anchorman' movies to 'W*****man'.

Ferrell was appearing on Capital FM, when host Roman Kemp played a voice recording from England international in which he told the American actor though he 'loves watching his films', 'when that whistle goes, you'll be the worst actor in the world', joking that 'Elf will be on the shelf, and it will be a little less Anchorman and more w*****man'

But Will Ferrell was ready and had some hard words of his own for Ramsdale.

'Wow. Mr. Aaron Ramsdale,' he said. 'Aaron you didn’t realize when you gave those quotes, Aaron you didn’t realize, I know where you live.'

'And I’m delivering a bag of s*** to your doorstep. I’m going to light it on fire and you’re going to have to stomp it out, you’re going to have s*** all over your football boots. Alright Aaron?!'

The 'friction' started when Ferrell was asked for a prediction on Friday's game, responding emphatically: 'USA three, England nil,' before suggesting the match would be a 'slaughter' on the Three Lions.

Asked by Kemp if any England players should be worried ahead of the match, he quipped: 'They aren’t going to sleep at night. Because they are insomniacs.'

Ferrell is known to be a big fan of football and has been to Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium on several occasions to cheer on The Blues -reportedly his favourite team.

He's also part owner of MLS side LAFC.

During the radio interview, the 55-year-old even admitted to drinking 'some beer out of the MLS Cup' after his side overcame the Philadelphia Union on penalties after a 3-3 draw in normal time.

