Will Smith gets jiggy with it at Oscar party hours after slapping Chris Rock

28 March 2022, 12:10 | Updated: 28 March 2022, 12:58

  • Fresh Prince of Bel-Air slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars
  • The comedian had made a joke referencing Will Smith's wife's Jada's struggle with alopecia
  • Fierce debate rages over whether Will Smith's actions were right, with even British MPs weighing in
  • Calls grow for Smith to be stripped of Oscar
  • Chris Rock says he won't press charges

By Asher McShane

Will Smith brushed off one of the worst scandals in the history of the Oscars, dancing the night away to his hit Gettin' Jiggy With It at the Vanity Fair after-party.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Will, 55, slapped Chris Rock, and then collected the Best Actor gong, but his win was tainted by the TV punch in front of an audience of millions.

According to the New York Post, the actor and comedian had planned to meet at the Vanity Fair party to reconcile their differences, but it was unclear whether this had taken place.

Will Smith dancing with his Oscar at the Vanity Fair after-party
Will Smith dancing with his Oscar at the Vanity Fair after-party. Picture: Getty

The actor was supported by his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith and their children at the party just hours after he smacked Chris Rock in the face for making a joke about his wife's hair. Jada has been struggling with alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss.

Will Smith, Lupita Nyong'o and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones
Will Smith, Lupita Nyong'o and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile a row broke out over whether he was right to use violence to defend the honour of his wife after Chris Rock made a gag about her alopecia at the Oscars.

Will Smith tearfully apologised after giving the comedian a fierce open-handed slap on stage after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head by comparing it to the look of Demi Moore in the 1997 movie G.I. Jane.

His actions sparked a huge debate over whether it can ever be right to resort to violence to defend your partner's honour.

Tory MP Simon Hoare posted: "I’d just hope if someone thought it in good taste to make a joke at the expense of a medical condition of my wife then I’d get up and lamp him. The *joke* was tasteless."

But Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi told LBC: "Violence is never the answer to any problem-solving, as Will Smith admitted himself in that tearful, heart-wrenching apology.

"I think we should also remember - and I'm the Education Secretary - that actually sometimes even a joke can be below the belt.

"When a joke is about somebody's wife and her illness - she has alopecia - it is wrong.

"I think Chris Rock was mistaken to do that to Mrs Smith."

A row has broken out after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock
A row has broken out after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. Picture: Alamy

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: "Of course there are circumstances and anybody who insults family members excites something quite emotional in all of us.

"But, on the other hand, to go up and hit someone in that way is wrong, I'm afraid. It was the wrong thing to do.

"It was at the Oscars, it's got all the cameras there, millions of people watching."

Sir Keir said he was "struck by the fact that it didn't appear to me to be completely spontaneous" with Smith appearing to walk up to the stage "quite calmly and then hit someone".

"I'm sorry, for me that's the wrong side of the line."

Actor Denzel Washington is said to have tried to calm down The Fresh Prince, telling him: "“At your highest moment, be careful. That’s when the devil comes for you."

One Direction's Liam Payne defended Will Smith saying: "I believe whatever he felt that he did, he had the right to do.

"I had to leave my chair I'll be honest with you, it cut me really deep."

the actor tearfully apologised on stage following an incident with comedian Chris Rock in which he appeared to hit him during the live awards ceremony.

Philadelphia-born Smith, 53, took offence to a gag made on stage about Jada Pinkett Smith's short haircut, resulting in him marching on stage to confront the comedian.

He appeared to hit Rock before returning to his seat and shouting from the audience to Rock on stage.

Chris Rock had made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. He said: "Jada, GI Jane 2, I can't wait to see it".

Ms Smith has been grappling with hair loss since revealing her alopecia diagnosis in 2018.

There are calls for him to lose his Oscar over the slap, which breaches The Academy's new code of conduct drawn up in wake of the #MeToo Movement.

Chris Rock also reportedly told the LAPD he does not want to press charges over the incident.

After the slap, Will Smith returned to his seat and began yelling repeatedly at Rock: "Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Dawn Butler has been diagnosed with breast cancer

'I thought I was dying': Labour MP Dawn Butler taking time off after cancer diagnosis

The 'ploughperson's' has replaced the 'Ploughman's' at The Tors pub in Devon.

Ploughman's lunch is cancelled: Backlash after 'woke pub' rebrands it as Ploughperson's

Sir Keir Starmer has said "too many people" are "intolerant" of transgender issues

Starmer grapples with Labour's stance on trans rights and speaks out over 'intolerance'

Exclusive
Sir Keir said there are "practical reasons" that won't allow him housing a Ukrainian refugee.

Sir Keir says he can't offer his home to a Ukrainian refugee for 'practical reasons'

Exclusive
David Cameron said Boris Johnson is doing the 'right things' regarding Ukraine and that Putin has made Russia 'a pariah state'

Cameron: Putin needs to get the message - he's turned Russia a pariah state

The Duke of Cambridge could have gone further in condemning slavery, Sir Keir Starmer said

William 'could have gone further' in condemning slavery, says Sir Keir Starmer

Denzel Washington and Bradley Cooper stepped in to comfort Will Smith at the Oscars

Moment Denzel Washington and Bradley Cooper calm Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock

Exclusive
David Cameron's mother Mary has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

David Cameron opens up to LBC about his mum's 'tragic' Alzheimer's diagnosis

Concert For Ukraine.

Concert For Ukraine: Anne Marie and Paloma Faith join star-studded line up

Will Smith tearfully apologised after smacking Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars

Oscars smackdown: Will Smith apologises after slapping Chris Rock over jibe about wife

Emily Bridges will compete in the female category for the first time in 2022

Team GB stars face losing Olympics place as trans cyclist begins racing in female events

Police have confirmed that no criminal investigation will be launched after sexual offence allegations were made against actor Noel Clarke

Fury as police drop probe into sex harassment allegations against Noel Clarke

Schools are being made to open for 32.5 hours a week

Schools ordered to open for at least 32.5 hours a week so children don't 'miss out'

Rishi Sunak has been branded "Mr Tax" by Labour as they accused him of "acting in his own interest"

Sunak 'considers second council tax rebate' as Labour brands Chancellor 'Mr Tax'

Eglington when he went missing (left) and what he might look like now (right)

Police hunt prisoner who escaped custody in only underwear and socks

The Transport Secretary is set to hold crisis talks with P&O's rival ferry operator

Grant Shapps to hold talks with P&O Ferries' rival operators as UK set for Easter travel chaos

Latest News

See more Latest News

Obit-Jeff Carson

Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky demands more courage from the West in helping Ukraine fight
Israel Palestinians

Gunmen kill two people in central Israel attack

Russia Ukraine War

Zelensky says Ukraine would consider neutrality

Virus Outbreak China

Much of Shanghai locked down as mass Covid-19 testing begins

Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader vows to develop more powerful weaponry

Hadera shooting

IS claims double-killing in Israel after second rampage in a week
Naftali Bennett

Israeli leader tests positive for Covid-19

Alexander Temerko speaks to Tom Swarbrick

Top Tory donor who gave party '£1.6m' refuses to detail vetting process
China Plane Crash

Second ‘black box’ found in China Eastern plane crash

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The 'only way' that the war in Ukraine will end is if the country is successfully divided up, says Rachel

'Only way' Ukraine conflict will end is if Putin divides country up, Rachel Johnson argues
Camilla has called for a nine-to-five school day

Introduce a 9-5 school day, Camilla Tominey argues

Royals 'have been scroungers all their life' and 'should go', caller rages

Royals 'have been scroungers all their life' and 'should go', caller rages
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 27/03 | Watch again

'Blood money': Ukrainian MP slams Sunak's wife for Russian operation

'Blood money': Ukrainian MP slams Sunak's wife for Russian operation
Ukraine refugee influx will make NHS waiting lists longer, caller fumes

Ukraine refugee influx will make NHS waiting lists longer, caller fumes
Ex-Russian PM: Ukraine invasion 'beginning of the end' for Putin

Ex-Russian PM: Ukraine invasion 'beginning of the end' for Putin
Minister doesn't know how long Ukraine refugee process takes

Minister doesn't know how long Ukraine refugee process takes

West must prepare for 'long term degradation' of living standards, ex-army chief warns

West must prepare for 'long term degradation' of living standards, ex-army chief warns
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/03 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police