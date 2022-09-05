William 'avoiding Harry until after his memoir is out because he doesn't trust him to keep talks private'

Harry and William are not thought to be meeting while the former is in the UK. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Prince William feels unable to speak to Prince Harry out of fear he will repeat their private conversations, with senior royals also avoiding him until his memoir is released.

The book is due to come out later this year alongside a fly-on-the-wall documentary with Meghan.

The Sussexes arrived back in Britain on Saturday and will stay at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, a short walk from the Cambridges' home – but it has long been speculated if they will even meet other royals during their time in the UK.

The Sun reports that senior royals want to avoid him until the forthcoming memoir.

"I think it's likely that Catherine and William will try to avoid any contact with Harry and Meghan until they know the contents of Harry's memoirs and their Netflix documentary," Angela Levin, a royal biographer, said.

"They have lost their chance of being trusted as the chance is they will use any conversation. It's their own fault for vastly exaggerating and being rude."

The Sussexes are due to make their first public appearance in Britain since the Platinum Jubilee earlier this year – just days after Meghan's interview with The Cut magazine.

She has been criticised for saying during that interview that a South African member of the Lion King cast had told her the scenes of jubilation in the country when she married Harry were similar to when Nelson Mandela was released from jail.

The former Suits actress has also said that "just by existing" she and Harry were "upsetting the dynamic of the hierarchy" before they stepped down as senior working royals two years ago.

The pair will head to Manchester to speak to young leaders from more than 190 countries at the One Young World summit, for which Meghan is a counsellor and is due to give the keynote address.

They will then head on to Germany for an Invictus Games event.

But it is not known if they will meet the Queen at Balmoral. The 96-year-old monarch is staying at her Scottish estate where her mobility problems have stopped her coming down to London to appoint the next Prime Minister.