Boy, 8, dies after crash on quiet Wiltshire cul-de-sac

An eight-year-old boy was killed in the incident. Picture: Google Street View

By Jenny Medlicott

An eight-year-old boy has died after being hit by a vehicle in Wiltshire.

Police were called to reports of a collision on Woodland View in Dilton Marsh at around 4:30pm on Saturday.

Wiltshire Air Ambulance services attended the scene but despite their best efforts an eight-year-old boy was fatally wounded and died at the scene.

The force said in a statement: “His next of kin are aware and our thoughts are with them at this extremely difficult time.

“A man in his 30s is being interviewed, as is usual in these circumstances.”

Paying tribute on social media, one wrote: “This is so very very sad. Sending my thoughts to his family at this most unimaginably awful time.”

Another said: “What an sad news... fly high little man.. sending hug and love to his family and friends at this sad occasion [sic].”

Witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have dash cam have been asked to contact the serious collision investigation team on 01225 694597 quoting log number 218 of yesterday's date (13/04).