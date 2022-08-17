'I'm here to kill the Queen', crossbow-armed man accused of treason told guards at Windsor Castle, court hears

Mr Chail is accused under the Treason Act. Picture: Alamy

By Fraser Knight - LBC Scotland

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A man accused of carrying a crossbow on the grounds of Windsor Castle at Christmas said he was there "to kill the Queen", a court has heard.

Jaswant Singh Chail, 20, appeared remotely at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, where he spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth. He has been in Broadmoor Psychiatric Hospital, in Berkshire, since his arrest.

Prosecutor Kathryn Selby told the court a protection officer, who was guarding a gate inside the grounds of Windsor Castle - in an area not usually open to the public - saw Mr Chail approach him slowly on Christmas morning.

He to have pulled out his taser when he realised Mr Chail had a loaded crossbow with him and told him to drop to his knees, the court heard.

Mr Chail is alleged to have said to him "I'm here to kill the Queen."

Mr Chail did not enter pleas on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

The Queen is understood to have been inside with other royals. She was spending the holiday there instead of at Sandringham.

The arrest happened just hours before emotional Christmas Day message, paying tribute to her late husband Prince Philip was broadcast to the nation.

Read more: 'Good, kind man', 87, riding mobility scooter in west London stabbed to death 'surrounded' by gang of youths

The Queen was at Windsor Castle for Christmas. Picture: Alamy

Mr Chail, of Southampton, is charged under the 1842 Treason Act for producing a weapon near to the monarch, as well as charges of a threat to kill and possession of an offensive weapon.

Nobody has been convicted under that section of the treason law for more than four decades.

After his arrest on Christmas Day, the prosecutor told the court detectives found evidence of months of planning by Mr Chail around how he could get access to the Royal Family.

It included applications to join the MoD Police and the Grenadier Guards.

A video is also said to have been uncovered of a man in a similar mask to that Mr Chail is alleged to have worn on Christmas morning.

In it, the court heard, a distorted voice says: "I'm sorry for what I've done, and what I'll do. I'm going to attempt to kill Queen Elizabeth."

The court was told he said it was in revenge against the establishment and the treatment of Indians - pointing to the 1919 massacre in Punjab.

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldstring said despite an indication that Mr Chail had changed his mind about wanting to kill the Queen, he'd decided there was a potential he could still pose a serious risk to the public.

Mr Chail wasn't asked to enter any pleas, but was remanded in custody at Broadmoor Hospital before the case is sent to the Old Bailey on the 14th September.