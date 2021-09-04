Breaking News

'Wing walking' plane crashes into the sea at Bournemouth Air Festival

4 September 2021, 17:31 | Updated: 4 September 2021, 17:49

Bournemouth Air Festival posted this image and said all flying has been cancelled today
Bournemouth Air Festival posted this image and said all flying has been cancelled today. Picture: Twitter

By Asher McShane

All flying has been suspended at Bournemouth Air Festival after a wing-walking stunt plane crashed into the sea.

Organisers said in a statement: "There has been an incident involving one of the displays away from the display area. The crew are safe and sound and are being looked after by the emergency services. As a result flying has been suspended until further notice."

Dorset police confirmed the light aircraft had crashed into the water and said both occupants had been rescued with minor injuries.

The force said in a statement that a small aircraft crashed into the water in the Sandbanks area of Poole Harbour.

“The aircraft was part of the Bournemouth Air Festival flight schedule with two people reported to be on board," police said.

“Both occupants have been rescued and are reported to have sustained minor injuries.

“They are receiving treatment by the ambulance service.

“An investigation is under way and we would please ask members of the public to avoid the area.

“The Bournemouth Air Festival flying schedule has been suspended for today.”

Organisers hope to be able to resume the festival tomorrow.

