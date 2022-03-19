Video shows 'wall of flames' sweep across Wirral marshland as homes evacuated

By Sophie Barnett

A huge fire has broken out on marshland in Wirral, with fears the "wall of flames" could reach nearby properties.

Fire engines were scrambled to the scene in Parkgate, near Neston, on Saturday evening after a blaze which is suspected to have been deliberate broke out.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters are dealing with two areas of fire and are using beaters and hoses in an attempt to extinguish the flames.

A fire break has been set up to protect nearby properties.

Police have been advised as it is suspected that the fire has been started deliberately, with a fire investigator also in attendance.

Eyewitness Peter Guy, 43, who was visiting nearby Parkgate on a day trip, told the BBS the fire took hold of the field, creating a "wall of flames" across the marshland.

"It started off looking like a regular bonfire and then I noticed the fire getting closer to us," he said.

"There were so many people there enjoying the beautiful sunset. I've never seen anything like it. It was like the sky was on fire."

Station manager Carl Nevitt, the officer in charge of the incident, said: "The marshland is a site of special scientific interest.

"The fire is covering around one square kilometre of the area and is being driven by wind.

"We have created fire breaks to protect properties and the police air support unit has been used to give us information on the directional spread of the blaze.

"We expect to remain at the scene for at least the next three to four hours and would ask that people stay away from the area as we tackle the fire."

At around 9.20pm one fire engine had withdrawn and crews were leaving the fire to burn due to unstable ground.

People took to social media to share pictures and videos of the blaze, with the huge orange flames seen raging from as far as north Wales.

One Twitter user described the fire as a "dreadful sight".

Another wrote: "This is terrible and a disaster for wildlife at the start of the breeding season."

An RSPB spokesperson said: "We're shocked and saddened by the fire that has devastated the Neston Reedbed part of our reserve this evening.

"The full extent of the damage won't be known until daylight tomorrow, and we'll share further details once more information emerges."