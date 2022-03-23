'Tennis club goes woke': Trans row after upmarket club dumps female membership option

23 March 2022, 21:58

An upmarket London tennis club has been branded "woke lefty loonies" after a transgender row exploded
An upmarket London tennis club has been branded "woke lefty loonies" after a transgender row exploded. Picture: Twitter/Google Maps

By Megan Hinton

An upmarket London tennis club has been branded "woke lefty loonies" after a transgender row exploded over their gender options when purchasing a membership.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Julia Stephenson was renewing her £300-per-year fees at Putney Lawn Tennis Club when she spotted the "female" option was no longer valid when it came to selecting members gender.

Taking to Twitter the enraged fitness goer share a picture of the options writing: "I am renewing my tennis club membership but am confused that my gender, 'female' is 'no longer valid'.

In the picture, the drop down menu can be seen with options for members' sex with the first option being 'Female (including trans woman)', there is also an option for 'Male (including trans man)', 'Non-binary' and 'Other', the final option is 'Female (no longer valid)'.

Read more: Female swimmers stage podium protest after being beaten by transgender Lia Thomas

In a second Tweet she added: "How many trans people do you think there are at Putney Lawn Tennis Club? There are NONE! Always suspected it was run by woke lefty loonies."

Claiming she has since cancelled her membership. 

Read more: Brits face biggest tax burden since 1940s despite Rishi's £6bn giveaway

Read more: 29 hospitalised after 'high quantity of chlorine gas leak' at Olympic pool

In response to the outrage, a spokesperson for Putney Lawns Tennis Club said: "It has been brought to our attention that there was a glitch in the third-party digital platform (Member Mojo) we use for our annual membership renewals.

"This happened after we made some recent minor amendments to our membership wording TRIANGLE to align with NHS guidelines, and we were unaware that the platform was also showing Female and Male categories as being invalid — something which is clearly untrue.

"We are disappointed that one of our off-peak members chose to share it on social media before the glitch could be investigated and corrected.

Read more: 'Trans athlete stole my spot in final': Swimmer who lost out to Lia Thomas breaks silence

"As result, this has led to many social media users with no connection to our club expressing unpleasant and negative views about the club and its elected committee.

"Putney Lawn Tennis Club is a successful and happy club which aims to be representative and inclusive for all people, and is a place where everyone is welcomed and respected."

Read more: Entire London suburb could be ‘cancelled’ amid row over slavery links

Read more: Russia 'interested' in hosting Euro 2028 or 2032 despite invasion of Ukraine

But Ms Stephenson said the statement was "rather patronising" and that she had "no idea why they bring NHS guidelines into it. It's a club not a hospital lol".

The row comes after Boris Johnson said during Prime Ministers Question time on Wednesday that the "basic facts of biology remain overwhelmingly important" when it comes to distinguishing between a man and a woman., after Conservative MP Angela Richardson (Guildford) raised the issue of "gender distress".

Ms Richardson asked the Prime Minister: "Will (he) agree to meet with me and other concerned colleagues to discuss how we can constructively support these young people who are experiencing gender distress?"

Mr Johnson replied: "I think that this is one of those issues that the whole House is coming to realise is one that requires extreme sensitivity, tact, love and care.

"We must recognise that when people want to make a transition in their lives, that they should be treated with the maximum possible generosity and respect, and we have systems in this country that allow that and have done for a long time, we should be very proud of it.

"I do want to say in addition that I think when it comes to distinguishing between a man and a woman, that the basic facts of biology remain overwhelmingly important."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Madeleine Albright has died at the age 85

Madeleine Albright: First female US secretary of state dies aged 85

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visit Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae music, on day four of the Platinum Jubilee Royal Tour of the Caribbean on March 22, 2022 in Kingston, Jamaica.

Kate and Will mocked over 'tone deaf' photo as Jamaican PM suggests ditching monarchy

Exclusive
A desperate mum-of-three issued a plea to Chancellor Rishi Sunak

'What more can I do?': Mum with 3 jobs and no heating calls LBC to beg Sunak for help

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has scrapped VAT on tickets for Concert for Ukraine.

Concert for Ukraine: Chancellor announces VAT on tickets to be donated to charity

Exclusive
The Chancellor of the Exchequer has told LBC that the public should "judge him" on his actions not his wealth

'Every penny' of increased NI tax will go 'directly' into funding the NHS, Sunak says

John Glen says funding for the NHS is "secure".

'The NHS is very well funded': Treasury minister dodges question on impact of NI change

The Mayor of London has triggered a 'high' air pollution alert for Wednesday and Thursday

Urgent warning issued to Londoners over 'extremely dangerous toxic air'

The besieged city of Mariupol, which has been devastated by Russian shelling.

Shocking drone footage reveals devastation in besieged city of Mariupol

The family of 10 said they were grateful to have been able to move into a home in the UK

Ukrainian family of 10 move into house in Cambridgeshire donated by local businessman

Former British paratrooper Soldier F may still face prosecution for double murder at Bloody Sunday

Soldier F could still face prosecution over 1972 Bloody Sunday deaths

England take on Croatia in Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium in 2018

Russia 'interested' in hosting Euro 2028 or 2032 despite invasion of Ukraine

Russia is 'preparing for a large-scale attack' in the north of Ukraine.

Russia 'preparing large-scale offensive' as Putin's troops suffer losses amid attacks

Rishi Sunak has unveiled his Spring Statement 2022.

Brits face biggest tax burden since 1940s despite Rishi's £6bn giveaway

What Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced in the Spring statement

Cuts to fuel, tax and VAT: Spring statement key points at a glance

petrol pump

What is fuel duty and what difference will a 5p cut make to costs?

Chay Bowskill had his sentence increased after the kidnapping of Angel Lynn

Boyfriend who kidnapped Angel Lynn has sentence increased to 16 years

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine War UN Humanitarian

UN Security Council defeats Russian resolution on Ukraine crisis
Obit Albright

Former US secretary of state Madeleine Albright dies aged 85

Russia Ukraine War

Up to 15,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine war – Nato

US Myanmar Genocide

Russian troops have committed war crimes, says US government

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin wants ‘unfriendly countries’ to pay roubles for gas

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg

Nato adding troops in eastern Europe

A photo of Anne Frank

Dutch publisher pulls Anne Frank betrayal book amid critique

An emergency worker holding an orange-coloured 'black box' recorder found at the China Eastern flight crash site (CCTV via AP Video)

Voice recorder found in wreckage of China Eastern plane

A car destroyed by shelling is seen in a street in Kharkiv, Ukraine

Ukraine says Russia seized relief workers in Mariupol convoy

Relatives of passengers onboard the China Eastern Flight 5735 arrive near the crash site on Wednesday March 23 2022 in Lu village

Black box from crashed China Eastern plane found in ‘severely damaged’ condition

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ring Rishi | Watch again

Ring Rishi with Iain Dale | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/03 | Watch again

Martin Lewis: Rishi's Spring Statement 'peanuts compared to cost of living crisis'

Martin Lewis: Rishi's Spring Statement 'peanuts compared to cost of living crisis'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question 23/03 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 22/03 | Watch again

Mariupol resident shares harrowing account of Russia's barbaric siege

Mariupol resident shares harrowing account of Putin's barbaric siege
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/03 | Watch again

Dean Dunham: Eight consumer rights you need to know about in 2022

Dean Dunham: What to hope for in Sunak's Spring Statement amid 'perfect financial storm'
PM is 'having a good Ukraine' and 'wants to keep momentum going' with Kyiv trip, broadcaster says

PM is 'having a good Ukraine' and 'wants to keep momentum going' with Kyiv trip
Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/03 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police