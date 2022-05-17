Woman, 21, found stabbed to death in alleyway in west London

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture: LBC

By Asher McShane

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 21-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in an alleyway in west London.

The Metropolitan Police said a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody after officers were called at just after midnight on Tuesday to the scene near Church Gardens, South Ealing.

The woman, who was found with multiple stab injuries, was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of emergency services.

Officers are confident they know the woman's identity and are in the process of informing her next of kin.

A post-mortem examination is to be arranged in due course.

Officers had attended along with London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance.

A crime scene remains in place and inquiries are continuing.

West Area BCU Commander Sean Wilson, who is responsible for policing in Ealing, said: "This is a truly shocking incident which will understandably cause significant concern among the local community and Londoners as a whole.

"Violence of any kind, but particularly against women and girls, has a profound impact on communities and this will understandably impact on the confidence of those in the area going about their daily business.

"I want to reassure the Ealing community that a team of specialist homicide detectives have commenced an investigation and they will use their skills and experience to ensure that whoever is responsible is brought to justice.

"My local officers will also be in and around the area in South Ealing; if you have any concerns I would encourage you to approach them and speak to them. You can also speak to your local neighbourhood policing team or dial 101."