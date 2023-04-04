Woman, 28, dies and child left with 'life-threatening' injuries after four-car crash

A woman, 28, has died and a child, 4, has been left with "life-threatening" injuries following a four-car crash in north Wales.
A woman, 28, has died and a child, 4, has been left with "life-threatening" injuries following a four-car crash in north Wales.

By Chris Samuel

A woman, 28, has died and a child, 4, has been left with "life-threatening injuries", after a four-car crash in north Wales.

Three other people were also hospitalised with serious injuries.

Emergency services were called to the A487 bypass between Felinheli and Caernarfon at around 7pm on Monday.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said hydraulic equipment was used by crews to cut free a number of casualties.

The collision involved a dark grey Audi A3 saloon, BMW 1 series, Peugeot 208 and a Skoda Octavia, North Wales Police said.

Sergeant Emlyn Hughes said: "I offer my deepest condolences to the families of the people involved in this tragic incident, which is sadly being investigated as a fatal road traffic collision.

The A487 bypass between Felinheli and Caernarfon, where the collision occurred.
The A487 bypass between Felinheli and Caernarfon, where the collision occurred.

"I am appealing to anyone who was travelling on the A487 bypass between 6.30pm-7pm who witnessed the collision, or may have dashcam footage leading up to it, particularly of the Audi, to get in touch with police.

"If you have any information, please contact police via webchat or by calling 101, quoting reference 23000283204."

The woman's family and the coroner have been informed, the force said.

