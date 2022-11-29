Woman, 36, jailed for three years after forcing two boys to stand in stress positions for hours and denying them food

A woman has been jailed for three years for the role she played in seriously neglecting two boys in Telford. Picture: West Mercia Police

By Emma Soteriou

A 36-year-old woman has been jailed for three years for forcing two boys to stand in stress positions for hours and denying them food in a long campaign of abuse.

Samantha Paisley, from Telford, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday after pleading guilty earlier this year.

She was arrested with two others after one of the boy's schools raised concerns for their welfare in May 2018.

A police and social services investigation found the trio had subjected the youngsters to a four-year campaign of abuse.

They were denied food and forced to stand in stress positions - which place a large amount of bodyweight on just a few muscles - for hours.

In April (2022), Darren Paisley, 39, and Serena Sibson-Bartram, 35, both also of Telford, were sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court in connection with the same case. Picture: West Mercia Police

Samantha Paisley was subsequently charged with two counts of child neglect between February 2014 and March 2018.

Darren Paisley, 39, and Serena Sibson-Bartram, 35, were previously sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court in April.

They were sentenced to seven years and six months, and six years and six months respectively.

Samantha Paisley, 36, of Telford, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court. Picture: West Mercia Police

Detective Constable Vicky Fisher, who led the investigation, said: "Hopefully this third sentencing can provide the boys and their family with some closure from this very distressing case.

"We are grateful to the support of Telford and Wrekin Children’s Services and especially to the school who made the initial report.

"Many witnesses also came forward and we thank them for their bravery in helping deliver justice. We urge anyone with any concerns about the welfare of a child to please get in touch as soon as possible."