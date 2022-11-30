Woman, 39, arrested after two boys, aged 10, found stabbed in home following nine hour stand-off

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two ten-year-old boys were found stabbed in a home.

Police were scrambled to the house in Friskney, Lincolnshire, yesterday following a report of a concern for safety.

Specially-trained officers were locked in a nine-hour stand-off at the property with armed police also on the scene.

They eventually managed to force entry at 1am today with the two boys found knifed inside.

They were rushed to hospital but are not believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

The woman, 39, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody.

Lincolnshire Police said: "We attended a property in Fold Hill, Friskney, following a call at 1.49pm on Tuesday, 29 November reporting a concern for safety.

"Our officers attended and spoke to the occupant.

"From around 4.30pm yesterday specially-trained officers negotiated with a woman inside the property, and this continued for several hours. Firearms officers were also present at the scene.