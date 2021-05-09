Woman, 43, dies and 16-year-old girl seriously injured after house fire in West Midlands

9 May 2021, 12:30

A woman has died following a house fire in Sedgley, Dudley
A woman has died following a house fire in Sedgley, Dudley. Picture: West Midlands Fire Service
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A woman, 43, has died and a 16-year-old girl has been left seriously injured after a house fire in Dudley in the West Midlands.

Officers were called to the blaze on Beacon Road, Sedgley, at around 3:34pm on Saturday, West Midlands Police said.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, the woman was declared dead at the scene.

The teenage girl remains in hospital with serious injuries.

A 49-year-old man was also taken to hospital but was released shortly after having been checked over, the constabulary said.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fire and enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Inspector Carla Thompson said: "We are working closely with the fire service to determine what happened.

"I would urge anyone with information to get in touch.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the woman at this difficult time, who are being supported by specialist officers."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force via its Live Chat between 8am and midnight or call 101 anytime. Crimestoppers can also be called anonymously on 0800 555 111. People who get in touch should quote log 2291 8 May.

Latest News

See more Latest News

People puts flowers outside the school

Death toll from bomb blasts near Afghan girls’ school rises

The Long March 5B rocket took off from southern China on 29 April 2021.

NASA accuses China of acting irresponsibly after 30m rocket crashes to Earth
Israeli police officers detain a Palestinian demonstrator during a protest against the planned evictions of Palestinian families in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of east Jerusalem

Israeli police and Palestinian protesters clash during holiest night of Ramadan
Vladimir Putin delivering his speech during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow

Putin tells Red Square parade that Nazi ideas persist

An Israeli police officer aims his rifle towards Palestinian demonstrators during clashes at Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City.

Over 60 injured as Israeli police and Palestinians clash during holiest night of Ramadan
Prince Michael of Kent was allegedly willing to sell access to Vladimir Putin

Queen's cousin accused of using royal status to 'sell access' to Putin

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ian Blackford: SNP will demand independence once Covid is beaten

Ian Blackford: SNP will demand independence once Covid is beaten
Natasha Devon rows with caller branding wokeness 'whinging victimhood'

Natasha Devon rows with caller branding wokeness 'whinging victimhood'
Trade unionist: 'It could be curtains for Labour' following disastrous campaign

Trade unionist: 'It could be curtains for Labour' following disastrous campaign
David Lammy's powerful assessment of Labour's election defeat

David Lammy's powerful assessment of Labour's election defeat
'Less sneering' from metropolitan Labour will win back northern seats, Maajid Nawaz insists

'Less sneering' from metropolitan Labour will win back northern seats, Maajid Nawaz insists
'Current strategy isn't working': Diane Abbott calls on Starmer to 'unify' Labour

'Current strategy isn't working': Diane Abbott calls on Starmer to 'unify' Labour

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London