Woman, 43, dies and 16-year-old girl seriously injured after house fire in West Midlands

A woman has died following a house fire in Sedgley, Dudley. Picture: West Midlands Fire Service

By Nick Hardinges

A woman, 43, has died and a 16-year-old girl has been left seriously injured after a house fire in Dudley in the West Midlands.

Officers were called to the blaze on Beacon Road, Sedgley, at around 3:34pm on Saturday, West Midlands Police said.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, the woman was declared dead at the scene.

The teenage girl remains in hospital with serious injuries.

A 49-year-old man was also taken to hospital but was released shortly after having been checked over, the constabulary said.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fire and enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Inspector Carla Thompson said: "We are working closely with the fire service to determine what happened.

"I would urge anyone with information to get in touch.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the woman at this difficult time, who are being supported by specialist officers."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force via its Live Chat between 8am and midnight or call 101 anytime. Crimestoppers can also be called anonymously on 0800 555 111. People who get in touch should quote log 2291 8 May.