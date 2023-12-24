Woman with rare double uterus gives birth twice in two days in ‘one in a million’ pregnancy

24 December 2023, 15:24 | Updated: 24 December 2023, 15:26

A mum has given birth to two babies in a 'one in a million' pregnancy.
A mum has given birth to two babies in a 'one in a million' pregnancy. Picture: Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

An Alabama mum with two uteruses has given birth twice in two days in a rare phenomenon.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kelsey Hatcher, 32, from Alabama gave birth to twin girls within 12 hours of each other.

Ms Hatcher and her husband Caleb welcomed their daughters Roxi and Rebel on December 19 and 20 at the University of Alabama Hospital (UAB).

Announcing the birth of her girls, Ms Hatcher wrote: “Our miracle babies were born! They decided they were rare enough statistically that they should just go ahead and have their own birthdays too.

“I can't wait to share the entire birth story with you guys! While we are all home now, we will take the time bond, recover, and enjoy the holidays."

Ms Hatcher has uterus didelphys, a condition thought to affect around three in every 1,000. Typically with the condition, each uterus only has one ovary and one fallopian tube.

During Ms Hatcher’s eight-week scan, the mother-of-five discovered she was not only having twins but that she had actually become pregnant at the same time in both of her uteruses.

Recalling the birth of Roxi, the mum said in the UAB statement: “Everybody got super emotional when Roxy was born, because it was like 'we did it' 'we successfully did this’.

“Lots of tears, lots of clapping, it was fun. But then the reality hit that, okay, well we have another that we have to take care of too."

Ms Hatcher’s first baby was delivered naturally, and the second was with a C-section.

Questions have been raised about whether Roxi and Rebel can be labelled twins, as the term is typically defined as two eggs sharing. a uterus - not to mention the fact the pair have different birth dates.

But as the pair were fertilised in the same ovulation cycle, doctors have said the term twins is suitable.

“Two babies in two uteri were a true medical surprise,” Shweta Patel, the obstetrician-gynecologist who cared for Hatcher, said.

Ms Hatcher said after the birth: "After such a long and crazy journey, it meant the world to see both of my girls together for the first time."

