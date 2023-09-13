James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Woman and man found dead at home in quiet Devon village
13 September 2023, 10:23
Two people have been found dead at a property in a quiet rural village in Devon.
Police said the bodies of a man and woman were found at the village of Battisborough Cross in South Devon at around 5.30pm on September 11.
Officers were called following a concern for their welfare.
Police arrived at the property on Monday afternoon, where they found the bodies. Residents said a large number of fire engines, police cars and ambulances were at the scene.
The deceased’s next of kin have been informed, the deaths are not believed to be suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police were notified at around 5.30pm yesterday to reports of a concern of welfare of two people at a property on Battisborough Cross.
"Upon police attendance to the property, a man and woman were located deceased. Their next of kin have been informed.
"The deaths are not believed to be suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner."