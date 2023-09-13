Woman and man found dead at home in quiet Devon village

The bodies were found in the village of Battisborough Cross. Picture: Google

By Asher McShane

Two people have been found dead at a property in a quiet rural village in Devon.

Police said the bodies of a man and woman were found at the village of Battisborough Cross in South Devon at around 5.30pm on September 11.

Officers were called following a concern for their welfare.

Police arrived at the property on Monday afternoon, where they found the bodies. Residents said a large number of fire engines, police cars and ambulances were at the scene.

The deceased’s next of kin have been informed, the deaths are not believed to be suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police were notified at around 5.30pm yesterday to reports of a concern of welfare of two people at a property on Battisborough Cross.

"Upon police attendance to the property, a man and woman were located deceased. Their next of kin have been informed.

"The deaths are not believed to be suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner."