Woman, 22, arrested after student filmed praising Hamas attack that killed 1,300 as 'beautiful and inspiring'

The student was filmed speaking in praise of Hamas's attack. Picture: Social media

By Will Taylor

Counter terror cops have arrested a 22-year-old woman after a University of Sussex student was filmed describing Hamas's attack against Israel "beautiful and inspiring".

Hanin Barghouti called the terrorists "freedom fighters" in a speech in Brighton on Sunday.

It came just after Hamas unleashed a massacre that killed 1,300 Israelis, including infants, while dozens are feared to have been taken hostage in the Gaza strip.

The rampage has led to a massive Israeli retaliation, which pummelled the Hamas-controlled territory ahead of an expected ground invasion.

Barghouti, an officer at the University of Sussex's student union, described the violence as "self-defence".

"Yesterday was a victory. For freedom fighters to break out of a 15-year blockade so successfully under the inhumane genocide... It was so beautiful and inspiring to see," she said at a Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

"It shows us as Palestinians, it shows the world... that we will always fight and always resist and we need to celebrate these acts of resistance because this is a success."

On the streets of Brighton today this woman said that the murderous mayhem of Hamas terrorists in Israel was “beautiful” and a “success”.



They killed 600 Israelis in one day which she said “we need to celebrate”.



In Britain. In 2023. Absolutely despicable. pic.twitter.com/DaRYspP7Ru — Heidi Bachram (@HeidiBachram) October 8, 2023

Counter Terrorism Policing South East launched an investigation and arrested a 22-year-old woman on suspicion of supporting Hamas on Thursday. She remains in police custody.

Superintendent Petra Lazar, of Sussex Police, said: "After reviewing footage from the protest event held in Brighton on Sunday 8 October, the matter was investigated by Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE). We will continue to support them as they conduct their investigation.

"We are aware that the ongoing conflict in Israel and the border with Gaza is generating public concern and is impacting communities globally and locally, and we extend our support to those affected in Sussex."

Detectives have asked for anyone who attended the protest to come forward, especially if they filmed it.

It comes ahead of a planned pro-Palestine demonstration in London on Saturday.

The Met has said it will not tolerate any celebrations of "terror or death".