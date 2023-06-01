Woman had boiling ‘liquid’ thrown over her in random attack in London as police launch manhunt

Police have launched a manhunt after a woman was attacked with a boiling liquid in London. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Asher McShane

Police have launched a manhunt after a woman had a boiling liquid thrown over her in a random attack on a street in south London.

The woman was rushed to hospital after shew was attacked on Walworth Road, Southwark, last November.

The attacker, a stranger, was never caught.

Police have issued CCTV of a man they want to trace.

the Met police said: “It was subsequently established that a man – who was not known to the victim – had thrown boiling liquid at her.

“Detectives from the Central South Command Unit launched an investigation and carried out a number of enquiries, including a review of local CCTV cameras.

Madeleine McCann police seize 'a number of items' after reservoir search in Portugal

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

“An image of a man police would like to speak to has now been released.”

Detective Chief Inspector Amanda Mawhinney said: “We are yet to identify a suspect in connection with this attack, and this will clearly be of concern to the victim. We have now released an image of a man we want to trace who we think could assist our enquiries.

“Anyone who recognises him or has information that could assist us is asked to make contact immediately.”

Anyone with information about this incident should call 101 quoting CAD 5659/10Nov or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.