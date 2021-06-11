Woman calls 999 to complain about cleaners in shocking waste of police time

11 June 2021, 18:41

By Emma Soteriou

The Metropolitan Police have hit out after 60% of all calls made over a weekend were nuisance.

Campaigning against nuisance 999 calls, the Met released a shocking clip of a caller complaining about her cleaner not turning up.

Last weekend alone, over 11,000 nuisance calls were made to the Metropolitan Police Service’s Command and Control Room (MetCC), wasting both time and resources for the force.

Non-urgent calls that have taken place in 2021 include a man demanding help changing his phone network, a woman calling for a vet's number and another man reporting a missing facecloth.

Read more: G7: Seven arrests after vehicles containing 'smoke bombs and paint' stopped by police

Read more: Law breaking e-scooter riders face £300 fine as part of police crackdown

Out of 13,905 calls received last weekend, 11,527 were not an emergency.
Out of 13,905 calls received last weekend, 11,527 were not an emergency. Picture: PA

Chief Superintendent David Jackson said: "Last weekend, Met call handlers received 13,905 emergency calls via the 999 number. 11,527 of these calls were not an emergency.

"The 999 number is available to support people who are in danger or are witnessing a crime taking place.

"Our call handlers were kept minutes on the phone for non-emergency calls.

"This isn’t acceptable, these seconds and minutes are precious and could really be the difference between catching a crime in progress or very seriously, a difference between life and death.

"I say this not to dissuade you from contacting us, we are here to protect the public, however I do urge you to think before you dial.

"Are you in danger? Is there a threat to life? Can you see a crime being committed? If not then don’t call 999."

Police have urged people to call them on 101 or report something online if it is not urgent.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Queen hosted world leaders at the Eden Project

Queen and Royal Family host G7 leaders at Cornwall's Eden Project
Donald Trump

US Justice Department seeks internal investigation on seizure of Democrats’ data
Donald Trump

Senate demands Trump era law chiefs give evidence about data seizure
Princess Amalia

Dutch princess to turn down royal allowance when she turns 18
England players will take the knee at Euro 2020

Taking the knee in sports: The meaning behind the powerful stance
Boris Johnson urged fans not to boo when England players take the knee against racism

Boris Johnson: Don't boo England when they take the knee before Euro 2020 games

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The 'empire' in honours awards is 'icky', says OBE recipient

Use of word 'empire' in honours awards is 'icky', says OBE recipient
Minimum wage cleaner suddenly reveals her royal links to James O'Brien

Minimum wage cleaner suddenly reveals her royal links to James O'Brien
'You're barking up the wrong tree!': Callers clash over John Lewis' equal parental leave

'You're barking up the wrong tree!': Callers clash over'You're barking up the wrong tree!': Callers clash over John Lewis' equal parental leave
Brexit: 'Leave voters will soon realise they were conned,' says caller

Brexit: 'Leave voters will soon realise they were conned,' says caller
'My dad went to work using gloves and a scarf as PPE': Bereaved son responds to Hancock

'My dad went to work using gloves and a scarf as PPE': Bereaved son responds to Hancock
Shelagh Fogarty challenges caller over her views on girls in bikinis

Shelagh Fogarty challenges caller 'shocked' at girls wearing bikinis on a street

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London