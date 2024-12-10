Breaking News

Woman, 18, charged with murder of homeless man sheltering in bin shed near King's Cross

Anthony Marks. Picture: Met Police

By Kit Heren

An 18-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of a homeless man who was staying in a bin shed in central London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mia Campos-Jorge, of Milton Road, Haringey, was arrested on Monday on suspicion of the murder of Anthony Marks and was charged later the same day.

Mr Marks was attacked on Whidborne Street near King's Cross on August 10 this year.

Three other people, Harry Gittins, 35, of Regent Square, Camden, a 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl have previously been charged with Anthony’s murder and are remanded in custody awaiting trial.

Read more: Teenage girl charged with murder of homeless man sheltering in bin shed near King's Cross

Read more: Homeless man living in bin shed murdered in central London, as teen charged and police hunt for next of kin

Matthew Wright tears up hearing from previously homeless caller, who says a stranger saved his life

Mr Marks was taken to hospital after the attack, and stayed there for three days before being discharged.

Two weeks later he suffered a seizure and was taken back to hospital where he died on September 25.

Police have been trying for months to find Mr Marks' next of kin, but have not been successful so far.

Anyone with information should contact the police's incident room direct on 0208 358 0300 or dial 101 quoting CAD 1428/10AUG24.

Alternatively, you can post on X @MetCC quoting the same reference number.