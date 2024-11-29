Teenage girl charged with murder of homeless man sheltering in bin shed near King's Cross

Anthony Marks. Picture: Met Police

By Kit Heren

A teenage girl has been charged with the murder of a homeless man who was sheltering in a bin shed in central London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The girl, who cannot be named because of her age, is accused of killing Anthony Marks on Cromer Street near King's Cross on August 10 this year.

The suspect, from Brixton in south London, will appear at Croydon Magistrates Court later on Friday.

A 17-year-old boy from Dagenham in east London has already been charged with the murder and is being held in custody before a trial next year.

Police have been trying for months to find Mr Marks' next of kin, but have not been successful so far.

Read more: Homeless man living in bin shed murdered in central London, as teen charged and police hunt for next of kin

Read more: Man, 32, charged with attempted murder after double shooting of a father and eight-year-old girl in Kensington

Cromer Street, where Mr Marks was killed. Picture: Google

Speaking in October, Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Lee, from the Met's specialist crime command, said: “Sadly, despite our best efforts, we have been unable to identify next-of-kin for Anthony".

She urged "anyone who can help to contact the investigation team."

Matthew Torbitt 'paints the reality' of being homeless

Officers are also still appealing for any witnesses or people with information about the killing to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact the police's incident room direct on 0208 358 0300 or dial 101 quoting CAD 1428/10AUG24.

Alternatively, you can post on X @MetCC quoting the same reference number.