Woman charged with murder of baby boy in north Belfast

30 July 2021, 08:43

Police at the scene in Belfast where the baby died
Police at the scene in Belfast where the baby died. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A woman has been charged with the murder of a baby boy in north Belfast and the attempted murder of another young child who is fighting for life in hospital.

Baby Liam O'Keefe died in a stabbing incident on Tuesday at Brompton Park in the Ardoyne area. His sister, who was injured in the same incident, remains in hospital.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has said a 29-year-old woman had been charged with baby Liam's murder, and with the attempted murder of another young child.

The woman is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court later on Friday.

On Thursday, PSNI's Detective Chief Inspector Chris Millar said in a tweet: "The other young child injured during this incident remains in hospital where her condition is described as stable.

"I would like to thank the local community for their unwavering support and patience while we continue our investigation into the tragic events of Tuesday evening and I continue to ask that anyone who has any information to contact us."

Liam O'Keefe, the father of baby Liam, attended a vigil on Thursday as residents lined a street in mourning.

Liam said he was "heartbroken" and thanked the community for their support.

Belfast Live reported he said: "To all the neighbours and the full community for all their help and support, I really appreciate it all.

"Holding this vigil means the world to me. I am truly heartbroken but it gives me the strength to know you are all giving so much love and support. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

