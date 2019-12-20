Woman dies after waiting for ambulance in freezing cold for six hours

A woman died of cardiac arrest after being made to wait for an ambulance in freezing cold for six hours.

A mother who was forced to wait nearly six hours on the pavement later died in hospital of a heart attack.

Donna Gilby left her flat in Cwmaman, Wales and slipped and fractured her foot.

The emergency services were called at around 8am - but didn't arrive until around 2pm.

In the meantime, neighbours covered her in blankets and pillows.

It took six hours to get an ambulance to Donna.

In hospital, she suffered from cardiac arrest and died.