Woman dies after waiting for ambulance in freezing cold for six hours

20 December 2019, 09:28 | Updated: 20 December 2019, 10:12

Credit: Trinity Mirror
Woman dies after being made to wait for ambulance Credit: Trinity Mirror. Picture: Trinity Mirror

A woman died of cardiac arrest after being made to wait for an ambulance in freezing cold for six hours.

A mother who was forced to wait nearly six hours on the pavement later died in hospital of a heart attack.

Donna Gilby left her flat in Cwmaman, Wales and slipped and fractured her foot.

The emergency services were called at around 8am - but didn't arrive until around 2pm.

In the meantime, neighbours covered her in blankets and pillows.

It took six hours to get an ambulance to Donna.

In hospital, she suffered from cardiac arrest and died.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Vegan parents accused of starving child to death on diet of fruit and vegetables

Christmas weather: Festive cold snap on cards with temperatures forecast to drop

Hundreds of children infected with HIV in Pakistan 'due to poor healthcare practices'

UK travel: Motorists facing misery as millions begin Christmas getaway

London Bridge terror attack victims' funerals being held today

The News Explained

General Election 2019: 10 big-name politicians at risk of losing their seats

General Election 2019: 10 big-name politicians at risk of losing their seats

General Election 2019

LBC's election guide: what to expect and when

LBC's election night guide: when to expect the key results on Thursday night
Hugh Grant has been encouraging tactical voting

General election 2019 tactical voting: What is it and is it legal?
Will there be checks on the Irish border after Brexit?

Will there be checks on the Irish border after Brexit: LBC fact-checks the claims
Is the Brexit Party in "crisis"?

Is the Brexit Party in "crisis"?