Woman dies after fall from cliff at Durdle Door

14 June 2021, 23:42

The incident happened at Durdle Door in Dorset
The incident happened at Durdle Door in Dorset. Picture: PA

By Daisy Stephens

A woman has died after falling from a cliff at Durdle Door near Lulworth in Dorset.

Dorset Police said it is investigating the circumstances of the incident, which took place at the popular coastal spot on Monday afternoon.

The force said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Dorset Police spokeswoman said: "At 3.07pm on Monday Dorset Police received a report that a woman had fallen from a cliff at Durdle Door near Lulworth.

"Officers attended together with other emergency services colleagues.

"Sadly, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Officers are investigating the circumstances of this tragic incident."

Read more: Roadmap delay: What are the rules now?

Read more: Sir Keir Starmer: 21 June target missed because of 'pathetic' border policies

A spokeswoman for Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We attended this incident in support of police and coastguard colleagues.

"We were called at 3.14pm after reports that someone had fallen from height at Man O War beach.

"Crews from Bere Regis and Dorchester attended, along with a technical rescue team from Weymouth."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Business owners have spoken of their "frustration" as Covid measures could remain in place for another four weeks

'Kick in the teeth': business owners react to roadmap delay

Data from the ZOE Covid app has suggested the Delta variant is more like a "bad cold" in younger people

Covid: Delta variant lacks 'classic' symptoms and may feel more 'like a bad cold'
Boris Johnson announced a four-week delay to the next stage of the roadmap at a press conference on Monday

Roadmap delay: What are the rules now?

The Wimbledon finals will be held in front of a full-capacity crowd for the first time since 2019

Wimbledon finals to be played in front of capacity crowds

Belarus Dissident

Jailed dissident journalist a hostage at briefing, Belarus opposition says
Mr and Mrs Bone, Lucy and James, pictured at their wedding in May with 30 people present

Wedding restrictions in England - explained

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Jeremy Corbyn explains why he won't reveal if he's had Covid vaccine

Jeremy Corbyn explains why he won't reveal if he's had Covid vaccine
Eddie Mair confronts Tory MP over lockdown extension announcement

Eddie Mair confronts Tory MP over lockdown extension announcement
'We are beside ourselves': Caller says family can't visit for wedding without quarantine yet Justin Trudeau can

Caller devastated Canadian family can't visit UK without quarantine - yet PM Justin Trudeau can
'If someone offered to buy me out, I would go', says Heaven Nightclub owner

'If someone offered to buy me out, I would go', says Heaven Nightclub owner
Crossbench peer blames PM's 'slight obsession with India deal' for Delta strain rise

Crossbench peer blames PM's 'slight obsession with India deal' for Delta strain rise
Cross Question with Iain Dale: 14/06 Watch LIVE

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 14/06 Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London