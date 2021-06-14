Woman dies after fall from cliff at Durdle Door

The incident happened at Durdle Door in Dorset. Picture: PA

By Daisy Stephens

A woman has died after falling from a cliff at Durdle Door near Lulworth in Dorset.

Dorset Police said it is investigating the circumstances of the incident, which took place at the popular coastal spot on Monday afternoon.

The force said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Dorset Police spokeswoman said: "At 3.07pm on Monday Dorset Police received a report that a woman had fallen from a cliff at Durdle Door near Lulworth.

"Officers attended together with other emergency services colleagues.

"Sadly, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Officers are investigating the circumstances of this tragic incident."

Read more: Roadmap delay: What are the rules now?

Read more: Sir Keir Starmer: 21 June target missed because of 'pathetic' border policies

A spokeswoman for Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We attended this incident in support of police and coastguard colleagues.

"We were called at 3.14pm after reports that someone had fallen from height at Man O War beach.

"Crews from Bere Regis and Dorchester attended, along with a technical rescue team from Weymouth."