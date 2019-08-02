Breaking News

Woman Dies Following Collision With Police Car

2 August 2019, 16:27 | Updated: 2 August 2019, 16:30

A woman has died in Bromley
A woman has died in Bromley. Picture: PA

A woman has died following a collision with a marked police vehicle in Bromley, South-East London.

At approximately 17:20hrs on Thursday, 1 August a marked police vehicle was in collision with a female pedestrian in Farnborough Common, jct with Crofton Road, Bromley.

London’s Air Ambulance attended and the pedestrian, a 57-year-old woman was taken to an east London hospital for treatment.

She died at 09:30 hours on Friday, 2 August.

Her next of kin have been informed.

The Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed and the Independent Office for Police Conduct who have launched an investigation.

