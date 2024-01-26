British dancer, 25, with severe peanut allergy dies after eating mislabelled cookie in US as family pays tribute

26 January 2024, 06:51

A family has paid tribute to Órla Baxendale after she died from eating a mislabelled cookie.
A family has paid tribute to Órla Baxendale after she died from eating a mislabelled cookie. Picture: Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

A ballet dancer from east Lancashire has died after eating a cookie in the US that had failed to list peanuts as one of its ingredients.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Órla Baxendale, 25, went into anaphylactic shock on January 11 after eating a vanilla florentine cookie from US supermarket chain Stew Leonard’s.

Ms Baxendale, who moved to New York in 2018 to pursue a dance career, had eaten the cookie in Connecticut, state health officials said.

She had been preparing for a performance in a dance adaptation of Alice in Wonderland, her family said.

The cookies contained peanuts, despite the nut not being listed in the ingredients.

An EpiPen was used but failed to save her.

Stew Leonard Jr, the president and chief executive of the retailer, said in a video shared on Wednesday that their supplier Cookies United had changed the recipe from soy nuts to peanuts without notifying their chief safety officer.

But Cookies United said in a statement that it notified Stew Leonard’s last July of the change and that all products had been shipped with the correct labels. It claimed the incorrect label had been created by the chain.

Stew Leonard's has since recalled 500 packages of the cookies which were sold between 6 November and 31 December in partnership with the Food and Drug Administration.

Órla died after eating a mislabelled cookie.
Órla died after eating a mislabelled cookie. Picture: Instagram

Ms Baxendale's family said in a statement: "Órla was truly one of a kind. She was a beautiful, radiant, brave soul who always believed she would achieve her biggest dreams - and that's exactly what she did. She danced her way across the world and lived life to the fullest every day.

"We will never recover from the pain of having her taken from us so soon, in the prime of her life. But we are also so proud to call her our daughter and sister, and to have had the privilege of sharing 25 years with such an incredibly special person.

"It is incomprehensible that allergies can take lives in 2024, and we want to urge everyone to educate yourselves and those around you about anaphylaxis, how to use EpiPens and the early warning signs for severe allergic reactions.

"We have been overwhelmed by the hundreds of messages coming in from across the world, from all the people who loved Órla and will never forget meeting her or seeing her dance. It is clear that she meant so much to so many people, with her mesmerising talent, her cheeky nature and her incredible compassion for others.

"The truth is Órla got more out of life in 25 years than most do in a lifetime, and she will now live on in all our hearts forever."

Her family paid tribute.
Her family paid tribute. Picture: Instagram

Ms Baxendale’s former dance school said she was a “shining light” as they paid tribute.

"Orla was born and raised in Manchester, UK and moved to New York in 2018 to join the Ailey family as a scholarship student.

"Since then, she had become an integral part of the New York dance world, pursuing her passion, shining her bright light, and doing what she loved most. She danced with numerous companies and choreographers.

"Her loss will be profoundly felt by her friends, colleagues, and all who knew her.

"We will remember her for her joyful spirit and boundless talent. Our thoughts are with her family at this devastating time."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

King Charles has headed to hospital for his prostate treatment

King Charles leaves Clarence House ahead of his prostate treatment

Jeremy Clarkson has revealed his health struggle from last year.

Jeremy Clarkson reveals secret health battle that led to him losing one stone in weight

Russia US Journalist

Russian court extends detention of US journalist arrested on espionage charges

Putin has issued fresh threats to the UK's allies

Putin warns UK's Nato allies 'you don't understand what will follow' in chilling new threat amid fear of war with Russia

Peru Summer

Meet Efruz, the Jack Russell terrier who loves to surf the waves of Peru

Kenneth Eugene Smith

Final words of Kenneth Eugene Smith, Alabama prisoner executed by nitrogen gas after losing two last-ditch appeals

Death-Penalty Alabama-Nitrogen

Alabama executes man with nitrogen gas using new method for the first time

Carlos del Toro urged the UK to 'reassess' the size of its military

Britain should 'reassess' size of its military, head of US navy says, after UK army chief's 'call up' warning

The brother of Nottingham attack victim Grace O'Malley-Kumar has demanded a tougher sentence for her killer.

‘Grace could still be alive’: Brother of Nottingham attack victim blasts police as he demands tougher sentence

Australia Australia Day

Australians protest against British colonisation on national holiday

China Middle East Trade

Global trade disrupted by Red Sea attacks and low water in Panama Canal, UN says

Exclusive
Young people have "shocking" misconceptions of rape, research has found.

Two thirds of young people think you can't say no after agreeing to sex online, survey finds

Kenneth Eugene Smith was executed by nitrogen hypoxia on Thursday for the killing of Elizabeth Sennett.

Alabama inmate executed by nitrogen gas method slammed as ‘step backwards’ for humanity in final hours

Death-Penalty Alabama-Nitrogen

US Supreme Court rules Alabama can proceed with first execution by nitrogen gas

Calocane has been handed an indefinite order for the triple killings

Nottingham killer's sentence to be reviewed by Attorney General after victims' families claim he ‘got away with murder’

Jonnie Irwin was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer

Terminally ill Jonnie Irwin back in hospital and 'hasn’t slept for six nights'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bill Roache is under threat of bankruptcy for a second time

Coronation Street legend 'faces bankruptcy' after being hit with 'mystery tax bill' aged 91
Mars Helicopter

Mars helicopter will make no more flights after rotor damage – Nasa

The Constitutional Court's decision is final

French court blocks plan to allow British expats to stay in France for longer than 90 days without visa
Herbert “Cowboy” Coward

Deliverance actor Herbert Coward dies in crash aged 85

Donald Trump claims he does not know who E Jean Carroll is

'This is not America': Donald Trump testifies for less than three minutes in New York defamation case
Tyler Donnelley

Murder investigation launched after body of man, 19, found in west London park

Turkish lawmakers hold posters during a debate about Sweden’s bid to join Nato at the Turkish parliament in Ankara

Turkey finalises approval of Sweden’s bid for Nato membership

Kenneth Eugene Smith

Alabama death row inmate's plea as legal team makes last-ditch appeal to halt nitrogen execution
Trump-Columnist-Lawsuit

Trump gives evidence in defamation trial deciding on payout for columnist

Constance Marten, 36, and Mark Gordon, 49, allegedly concealed the birth of baby girl Victoria after she became pregnant in early 2022

Runaway aristocrat ‘debated cremating dead baby with bottle of petrol’ after her daughter ‘died in her arms’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has returned to London ahead of an operation

King Charles returns to London ahead of imminent hospital operation for enlarged prostate

Harry and Meghan have visited Jamaica nearly two years after William and Kate

Harry and Meghan pose with Jamaica Prime Minister who told William and Kate he wants to break away from monarchy
Queen Camilla has told King Charles to 'take it easy'

'Take it easy', Queen Camilla tells 'workaholic' King Charles ahead of prostate op - after monarch's 516 jobs in 2023

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit