Woman exposes ‘cheating’ boyfriend over nine week dream European holiday using Post-It notes

Leaving many users shocked by her actions, many congratulated the anonymous woman for her maturity. Picture: LBC / TikTok

By Danielle DeWolfe

A woman has exposed her 'cheating' boyfriend's antics during a dream nine week getaway across Europe, using Post-It notes to reveal his misjudged antics.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Documented across their extended European holiday, the anonymous girlfriend took to social media platform TikTok to air her grievances.

Known only by her handle @iknow_girl, the woman signed off each Post-It note with the hashtag #IKnow.

Her first post described how she didn't want to lose "thousands of dollars in cancellation fees" after discovering his actions - a TikTok video that came complete with a Taylor Swift soundtrack.

“I know you all want to hear the story of how I found out the day before I had to leave for a nine-week vacation through Europe with my boyfriend who I knew was cheating on me,” read the caption of her first story.

The couple met through the dating app Bumble, before the pair went on their dream 9-week European getaway. Picture: LBC / TikTok

Totalling eight TikTok videos in total, the series saw the woman take the social media platform by storm, with her debut video wracking up over 1 million views.

Having originally met through the popular dating app Bumble, the couple lived in different US states - entering into a long distance relationship for five months before they moved in together.

However, before doing so, he insisted on taking a six-week trip to Colombia with his best friend, noting that he “needed” the holiday before they moved in.

“Little did I know that was the beginning of the end of our relationship,” she confessed on her channel.

“I know that the little things matter, but cheaters will often go above and beyond showing those little things in abundance because of the guilt they harbour,” she continued.

Read more: 'I couldn't care less what people think': Mum jailed for joining Isis re-invents herself as TikTok influencer

Read more: Parents told to 'get a grip' on social media yobs after Oxford Street chaos

The couple met through the dating app Bumble, before the pair went on their dream 9-week European getaway. Picture: LBC / TikTok

Admitting he loved her six months into their relationship, the woman added: “He really did make me feel super loved and appreciated.”

Explaining the couple had been together for 18 months before his secrets were exposed, she went on to reveal that he and his friend had masterminded the Columbia trip,

As it turned out, the 'friend' who assisted him was also a friend of her ex-partner, planning the getaway with the sole intention of helping him cheat on her.

Revealing she told her boyfriend she was planning on making a video montage of their trip, the woman instead crafted the videos to post upon her return.

One Post-It, photographed in London, revealed: "London next to a Post-it Note that read: “So after this trip, I’m breaking up with him.”

As she returned to the US alone, her unfaithful boyfriend continued to travel through Europe solo.

“It wasn’t until I got home that I sent him the reel I had made, along with a very lengthy message describing how I was breaking up with him,” she said.

Adding: “He ended up leaving me a 30-second audio message on Snapchat apologising.”

The couple met through the dating app Bumble, before the pair went on their dream 9-week European getaway. Picture: LBC / TikTok

Leaving many users shocked by her actions, many congratulated the anonymous woman for her maturity.

Subsequently breaking up with him, the social media star has now begun using the channel for positive and inspirational tips for those in similar situations.