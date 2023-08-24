Woman exposes ‘cheating’ boyfriend over nine week dream European holiday using Post-It notes

24 August 2023, 21:06

Leaving many users shocked by her actions, many congratulated the anonymous woman for her maturity.
Leaving many users shocked by her actions, many congratulated the anonymous woman for her maturity. Picture: LBC / TikTok

By Danielle DeWolfe

A woman has exposed her 'cheating' boyfriend's antics during a dream nine week getaway across Europe, using Post-It notes to reveal his misjudged antics.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Documented across their extended European holiday, the anonymous girlfriend took to social media platform TikTok to air her grievances.

Known only by her handle @iknow_girl, the woman signed off each Post-It note with the hashtag #IKnow.

Her first post described how she didn't want to lose "thousands of dollars in cancellation fees" after discovering his actions - a TikTok video that came complete with a Taylor Swift soundtrack.

“I know you all want to hear the story of how I found out the day before I had to leave for a nine-week vacation through Europe with my boyfriend who I knew was cheating on me,” read the caption of her first story.

The couple met through the dating app Bumble, before the pair went on their dream 9-week European getaway
The couple met through the dating app Bumble, before the pair went on their dream 9-week European getaway. Picture: LBC / TikTok

Totalling eight TikTok videos in total, the series saw the woman take the social media platform by storm, with her debut video wracking up over 1 million views.

Having originally met through the popular dating app Bumble, the couple lived in different US states - entering into a long distance relationship for five months before they moved in together.

However, before doing so, he insisted on taking a six-week trip to Colombia with his best friend, noting that he “needed” the holiday before they moved in.

“Little did I know that was the beginning of the end of our relationship,” she confessed on her channel.

“I know that the little things matter, but cheaters will often go above and beyond showing those little things in abundance because of the guilt they harbour,” she continued.

Read more: 'I couldn't care less what people think': Mum jailed for joining Isis re-invents herself as TikTok influencer

Read more: Parents told to 'get a grip' on social media yobs after Oxford Street chaos

The couple met through the dating app Bumble, before the pair went on their dream 9-week European getaway
The couple met through the dating app Bumble, before the pair went on their dream 9-week European getaway. Picture: LBC / TikTok

Admitting he loved her six months into their relationship, the woman added: “He really did make me feel super loved and appreciated.”

Explaining the couple had been together for 18 months before his secrets were exposed, she went on to reveal that he and his friend had masterminded the Columbia trip,

As it turned out, the 'friend' who assisted him was also a friend of her ex-partner, planning the getaway with the sole intention of helping him cheat on her.

Revealing she told her boyfriend she was planning on making a video montage of their trip, the woman instead crafted the videos to post upon her return.

One Post-It, photographed in London, revealed: "London next to a Post-it Note that read: “So after this trip, I’m breaking up with him.”

As she returned to the US alone, her unfaithful boyfriend continued to travel through Europe solo.

“It wasn’t until I got home that I sent him the reel I had made, along with a very lengthy message describing how I was breaking up with him,” she said.

Adding: “He ended up leaving me a 30-second audio message on Snapchat apologising.”

The couple met through the dating app Bumble, before the pair went on their dream 9-week European getaway
The couple met through the dating app Bumble, before the pair went on their dream 9-week European getaway. Picture: LBC / TikTok

Leaving many users shocked by her actions, many congratulated the anonymous woman for her maturity.

Subsequently breaking up with him, the social media star has now begun using the channel for positive and inspirational tips for those in similar situations.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Lucy Letby will die in prison

Failure to deal with Lucy Letby complaints 'more likely than not' led to baby deaths, former hospital boss says

Republican presidential candidates on stage

Republican presidential candidates enjoy fundraising boost after debate

Yevgeny Prigozhin in front of his Wagner Group troops

US intelligence assessment finds intentionally caused explosion killed Prigozhin

There are botulism cases linked to a popular Spanish food item

Brits heading to Spanish holiday hotspots warned of killer food bug found in popular local dish

People casting their votes at a polling station in Harare

Zimbabwe police arrest 41 election monitors as votes are counted after delays

T-Mobile logo

T-Mobile US announces plans to make 5,000 job cuts in the coming weeks

An armed official stands guard in front of the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta before Mr Trump's expected appearance

Trump expected to turn himself in at Georgia jail on 2020 US election charges

Former president Donald Trump’s supporters gather outside Fulton County Jail

Trump supporters gather outside Georgia jail before his expected surrender

Donald Trump has said he will "proudly be arrested"

Donald Trump leaves for Georgia jail as he prepares to turn himself in to face charges over 2020 election result

'He will always be the Islington flower man': Man jailed for life over ‘pointless’ murder of Tony Eastlake as family pay tribute

'He will always be the Islington flower man': Man jailed for life over ‘pointless’ murder of Tony Eastlake

Russia Prigozhin Payback

Putin breaks silence following plane crash involving Wagner chief Prigozhin

Putin did not mention the crash during the summit

'He made serious mistakes in life': Putin breaks silence over Prigozhin plane crash

England and Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps

Nike announces Mary Earps replica goalkeeper shirt will be sold amid growing backlash

Two arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with Crooked House pub blaze

Two arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with Crooked House pub blaze

A page from the Shein website

Fast fashion retailers Shein and Forever 21 team up in bid to expand their reach

Met Office warns of mixed outlook as millions prepare for a bank holiday washout

Met Office warns of 'heavy' rain as millions prepare for bank holiday washout

Latest News

See more Latest News

Putin did not mention the crash during the summit

Putin stays silent over mysterious Prigozhin plane crash as he gives new speech

Police have interviewed a man about the British Museum thefts

Police interview man over theft of 1,500 artefacts from British Museum as police fear they were melted down
Burmese hip-hop artist Byu Har

Hip-hop artist jailed for 20 years after criticising Myanmar’s military leaders

Flames burn a forest near the village of Sykorrahi, near Alexandroupolis town, in the north-eastern Evros region, Greece

Major wildfires in Greece force more evacuations

The crash site of a private jet near the village of Kuzhenkino, Tver Region

Plane crash believed to have killed Wagner’s Prigozhin seen as Kremlin’s revenge

Trans cyclist Emily Bridges will fight British Cycling 'in the courts and streets' after making prestigious Vogue 25 list

Trans cyclist Emily Bridges will fight British Cycling 'in the courts and streets' after making Vogue 25 'power list
A fundraiser has been set up for any potential Letby appeal - sparking outrage

Outrage as fundraiser set up by campaigner who wants to get Lucy Letby's conviction thrown out
A beef sandwich from Subway fast food outlet

Sandwich chain Subway to be sold to Roark Capital

A warning sign near the site of a rockslide that took place in the Ein Gedi Nature Reserve, on the western shore of the Dead Sea, a popular tourist site in Israe

Rockslide near Dead Sea in Israel kills five-year-old boy

The dog is understood to have got onto the tracks at East Finchley station

Northern Line Tube delays after 'Devin the Alsatian' loose on tracks

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew is trying to win back his taxpayer funded security

Prince Andrew tries to win back £3m-a-year taxpayer funded protection after winning Priti Patel's support
Harry will return to the UK to attend a charity awards ceremony on the eve of the first anniversary of the late Queen's death.

Harry to return to the UK ahead of first anniversary of the late Queen's death - 'but won't be joined by Meghan'
King Charles is reportedly hoping to set out the royal agenda for the future.

King Charles to hold royal summit to decide future of monarchy and William and Kate will ‘be at the heart’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

Exam results

Equation sheets given to GCSE cohort in attempt lessen reduced grade inflation blow, schools minister says
Shelagh Fogarty

'It felt like alcoholism': Comedian Mark Watson's three year affair confession prompts caller to discuss infidelity
Kemi and Liz Truss

'Kemi Badenoch has adopted Truss' strategy', says James O'Brien as UK negotiates India trade deal
Crime commentator on Adam Provan

Internal review of rapist ex-Met officer is the equivalent of 'marking your own homework', says crime commentator
Caller criticises "useless" degrees

Caller claims people studying 'useless' degrees should not attend university

Shelagh caller on expensive university fees

'We're going to use lose talent': Irate caller criticises expensive student fees saying 'it's not worth it' for minimum wage jobs
Keir Starmer vows Labour won't block Rishi Sunak if he implements new law to force criminals to appear in court

Keir Starmer vows Labour won't block Rishi Sunak on law forcing offenders to face victims' families in court
Education Secretary discuss new Eton free schools on LBC

‘Bailed out by Eton’: Education Secretary discusses new free schools with Tom Swarbrick

NHS doctors and nurses call in, claiming they are silenced by managers

NHS whistleblowers are 'silenced' by managers, claim nurses and doctors after baby killer Letby sentenced to life

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit