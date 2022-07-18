Multiple people shot as gunman opens fire at packed Marbella nightclub

18 July 2022, 09:03 | Updated: 18 July 2022, 09:16

Multiple people were shot after a gunman opened fire at a Marbella nightclub
Multiple people were shot after a gunman opened fire at a Marbella nightclub. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

Several people have been shot after a gunman opened fire at a nightclub in Marbella.

According to local reports, at least seven people were shot at Opium Marbella in the small hours of this morning.

An unidentified gunman opened fire after an ‘altercation’.

One local resident told local news outlet El Confidential, “Suddenly I heard the four shots. I looked out because from the beginning I knew that these were not fireworks like the ones that had been launched on other nights.

“I saw many people running and leaving the premises so I called the police.”

The suspected gunman was arrested at the scene reportedly after suffering stab wounds.

An anonymous witness said a gunman opened fire randomly into a crowd after the altercation turned violent with knives being drawn.

Unconfirmed reports suggest a woman has been killed however police have not confirmed any deaths.

Shocking footage shared to social media appears to show panicked clubbers screaming as they try to escape the scene.

Police rushed to the nightclub, with an eyewitness reporting 18 police vehicles at the site.

Three ambulances also attended the scene, the eyewitness said.

This story is being updated

