Woman fighting for life after shooting in Hackney, east London

A woman is fighting for her life after being shot in Hackney on Sunday night. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

A woman in her 30s is fighting for her life after being shot in east London on Sunday night.

Police and ambulance crews were alerted to the shooting on Westgate Street, Hackney, at 8:52pm on Sunday.

The woman was found with gunshot wounds and was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to a hospital in east London, Scotland Yard said.

Her next of kin has been informed but there have been no arrests, the Metropolitan Police added.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

It comes after a man in his 20s was stabbed to death in south London.

He was pronounced dead at Ramillies Close, Brixton Hill, just before 6pm and officers are trying to trace his next of kin.

No arrests have been made in connection with the stabbing, the Met said.

Elsewhere, another man was knifed to death in Kensal Green, north-west London.

The victim's details have not been released but a man in his 50s has been arrested in connection with the death and remains in police custody.

Anyone with information relating to the shooting in Hackney is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.