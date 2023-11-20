Woman fights for life after being attacked by dog in south London

20 November 2023, 13:40

A woman is fighting for her life and a man has been injured after a dog attack in south London
A woman is fighting for her life and a man has been injured after a dog attack in south London. Picture: Google

By Asher McShane

A woman is fighting for her life and a man has been injured after a dog attack in south London.

Police were called at 9am to Belvedere near Bexleyheath.

The Met Police said the woman was rushed to hospital in critical condition. A man was also hospitalised.

Police said the dog was Tasered at the scene and later died while being held in a room by officers.

A spokesperson for Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called at approximately 08:55hrs on Monday, 20 November to reports of a woman being attacked by a dog inside an address in Bedwell Road, Belvedere.

“Officers, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended the scene – a woman, no further details – was taken to hospital for treatment; she remains there in a critical condition.

“No reports of any other injuries.

“The dog received injuries during the attack and Taser was discharged by officers who secured it in a separate room. It has since died.

“Enquiries into the circumstances continue.”

