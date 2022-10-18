Woman gets compensation after 'being sandwiched between two obese people' on flight

By Kit Heren

A woman has been given compensation after she complained about being "sandwiched between two obese people" on a flight.

Australian-American woman Dr Sydney Watson complained about the inconvenience of being stuck between two overweight passengers on a three-hour American Airlines flight.

She was eventually given ($150) £130 in flight credits as compensation by the airline, after the airline insisted that their passengers "come in all shapes and sizes".

The letter offering the compensation said: "I sincerely regret the enjoyment and comfort of your flight AA was diminished due to another customer exceeding their seat's space. We do our best to avoid uncomfortable situations regarding seats. I can understand your disappointment with the situation not being remedied to your satisfaction.

"It seems that our Flight Attendants were not able to make changes to the seating arrangement. I'm sure you know, in the future, you are always welcome to discuss the matter with our flight attendants. If we have other available seats, you'll be allowed to move so that you can better enjoy your flight.

"As a gesture of goodwill, I have issued you a $150 Trip Credit which will arrive via a separate email."

Dr Watson's view of the cramped situation. Picture: Twitter/Dr Sydney Watson

Dr Watson, a right-wing commentator with more than 329,000 followers on Twitter, did not say if she would accept the compensation, but said: "I'd rather take the $150 American Airlines offered me as a refund and give it to someone who needs a PT or a gym membership."

Ms Watson first alerted the company and her Twitter followers to the situation by posting: "I am currently - literally - wedged between two obese people on my flight.

American Airlines responded at first: "Our passengers come in all different shapes and sizes. We're sorry you were uncomfortable on your flight."

Ms Watson shot back, saying: "This is absolutely NOT acceptable or okay. If fat people want to be fat, fine. But it is something else entirely when I'm stuck between you, with your arm rolls on my body, for 3 hours."

"I don't care if this is mean. My entire body is currently being touched against my wishes. I can't even put the armrests down on either side because there's no f***ing room.

She added: "I'm sick of acting like fatness to this extent is normal. Let me assure you, it is not. If you need a seat belt extender, you are TOO FAT TO BE ON A PLANE. Buy two seats or don't fly."

