Woman and girl found dead in Hounslow, west London

15 December 2020, 00:18

A woman and girl have been found dead in Hounslow
A woman and girl have been found dead in Hounslow. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Police are investigating the death of a woman and a girl in West London on Monday.

Metropolitan Police say officers were called along with paramedics to an address in Old Meadow Lane, Hounslow, soon after 4.00pm.

A 25-year-old woman and a two-year-old girl who was related to her were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

At this stage, police believe no one else was involved in the incident.

"An investigation is underway led by detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command (Homicide)," the Met said in a statement.

"While the investigation is still in its early stages, officers do not currently believe anyone else was involved in this incident."

More to follow...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Joe Biden

Joe Biden clears 270-vote mark as electors affirm his victory
William Barr

Donald Trump says attorney general William Barr will leave before Christmas
Michael Jackson

Appeals court sends Jackson estate’s Leaving Neverland lawsuit to arbitration
A freshly-dug grave sits at the Motherwell Cemetery in Port Elizabeth, South Africa (Theo Jeftha/AP)

Eswatini’s prime minister dies with Covid-19 as virus surges in southern Africa
Virus Outbreak Florida

US Covid-19 deaths top 300,000 just as vaccinations begin

Chile Eclipse

Total solar eclipse wows in Latin America

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The government is locked in a battle with some councils about keeping schools open

Coronavirus: Will schools in England close early for Christmas?
Here's everything you need to know about a no-deal Brexit

What could a no-deal Brexit mean for you? Everything you need to know
Coronavirus vaccine: A list of priority people will be decided by the government

Covid vaccine priority list: Who will get the vaccine first in the UK?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'I'm breaking the Covid rules, as is everyone I know,' caller tells LBC

'I'm breaking the Covid rules, as is everyone I know,' caller tells LBC
Eddie Mair challenges Tory MP over 'nonsensical' Christmas rule relaxation

Eddie Mair challenges Tory MP over 'nonsensical' Christmas rule relaxation
Shaun Bailey: We cannot have a blanket approach to London on Covid

'We cannot have a blanket approach to London on Covid'

'We shouldn't panic about new variant of coronavirus,' scientist tells LBC

'We shouldn't panic about new variant of coronavirus,' scientist tells LBC
Sir Keir Starmer not offended by honours and titles associated with British Empire

Sir Keir Starmer not offended by honours and titles associated with British Empire
"Leave the Twitter button alone," was Sir Keir's advice

'Leave the Twitter button alone,' Sir Keir's warns'Leave the Twitter button alone,' Sir Keir's warns politicians after Labour MP's tweet

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London