Woman and girl found dead in Hounslow, west London

A woman and girl have been found dead in Hounslow. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Police are investigating the death of a woman and a girl in West London on Monday.

Metropolitan Police say officers were called along with paramedics to an address in Old Meadow Lane, Hounslow, soon after 4.00pm.

A 25-year-old woman and a two-year-old girl who was related to her were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

At this stage, police believe no one else was involved in the incident.

"An investigation is underway led by detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command (Homicide)," the Met said in a statement.

"While the investigation is still in its early stages, officers do not currently believe anyone else was involved in this incident."

