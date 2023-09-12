Woman hit by car and two people attacked as violence breaks out at Crooked House site

12 September 2023, 12:52

Police are investigating a violent incident at the site of the crooked house pub
Police are investigating a violent incident at the site of the crooked house pub. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Violence broke out at the site of the demolished crooked house pub with two people attacked and a woman being hit by a car.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police are investigating after reports a man and a woman got into a car after being assaulted - before they hit a pedestrian as they tried to leave the scene on Saturday night.

The woman hit by the car was not seriously hurt.

The pub was destroyed in an arson attack and then demolished
The pub was destroyed in an arson attack and then demolished. Picture: Alamy

The pair in the car called police after the incident at about 8.30pm. It is not clear what sparked the clash but there have been several protests at the site since the pub was destroyed in an arson attack before being demolished.

Paul Turner, who runs a Facebook group about the pub, which has tens of thousands of members, said in a statement the issues were linked to “alcohol fuelled behaviour”.

Anyone with information about what happened is being urged to contact police.

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of arson following the fire at the Crooked House.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

New survey described as “#MeToo movement for surgery”

Female NHS workers discuss ‘horrible memories’ after a new report on workplace sexual assault

Turkey Cave Rescue

US researcher ‘doing well’ in Turkish hospital after cave rescue

The cow was rescued from the sinkhole with a winch, stunning social media users

Watch: Incredible moment cow is rescued by winch after falling into sinkhole

Poland Ukraine Grain

Poland will not lift embargo on Ukrainian grain imports, says PM

Rishi Sunak and Emmanuel Macron had struck up a £480 million to deal with migrants crossing the Channel

'We cannot welcome all the misery in the world': Fewer migrants stopped by French authorities in 2023 than 2022

Punters to be charged extra at peak times under new 'dynamic pricing' scheme

'Absolutely outrageous. Boycott these venues': Angry backlash after Stonegate pubs announce ‘dynamic pricing’

Libya Floods

Hundreds of flooding victims buried in eastern Libya

Flintoff has returned to the public eye after his accident

What happened in Freddie Flintoff's crash and what will cricket legend do next?

Russia Eastern Economic Forum Putin

Trump criminal cases show ‘rottenness’ of US political system – Putin

Exclusive
Leasehold system setting flat-owners up to be looted as calls grow for root and branch reforms [Stock Image]

Leasehold system needs ‘root and branch reform’ as flat owners claim it’s ‘setting them up to be looted’

Iain Dale told the caller to 'go to hell'

'Who will put bread on the table?': XL Bully breeder told 'go to hell' after admitting selling dogs to drug dealers

Germany Obit Fahidi Pusztai

Holocaust survivor Eva Fahidi-Pusztai dies in Hungary aged 97

The red fire ant species originally come from South America and could arrive in Britain via ports.

Deadly invasive species could reach Britain, experts fear after first colonies found in Europe

Charlie Newling died when his car plunged off a cliff in Sydney

Bachelorette Australia star, 36, dies in horror cliff plunge weeks after welcoming daughter

Philippines Media

Nobel Peace Prize winner cleared of tax evasion charge in Philippines

The sex offender is due to be charged and maces up to ten years in prison.

Child molester left with ‘significant kidney issues’ after eating poison-laced Snickers bar in court

Latest News

See more Latest News

Heathrow Airport Stock

Japanese firms stop using stars represented by Johnny’s over sex scandal

Emily and XL Bulliesd

Labour's Emily Thornberry says dangerous dogs should be 'rounded up and put down' amid calls to ban XL Bullies
American Mark Dickey was trapped for 12 days in a Turkish cave

US explorer rescued from cave after 12 days trapped underground in Turkey

Israel Politics

Israel’s Supreme Court hears first case against Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul

Wages have outstripped inflation growth

Boost for squeezed Brits as wages grow ahead of inflation after months of soaring prices in cost of living crisis
Rain warnings have been issued for the UK

Yellow warning for heavy rain and possible floods to batter UK as late summer heatwave ends
TikTok videos are explaining and encouraging people to steal

TikTok videos swap shoplifting tactics and explain how to avoid getting caught amid shelf theft epidemic fears
Google Antitrust Showdown

Google takes on the US in biggest antitrust trial in decades

Russia Ukraine

Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia before expected meeting with Vladimir Putin

Turkey Cave Rescue

American researcher rescued from Turkish cave more than a week after he fell ill

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry opening the 2023 Invictus Games

Prince Harry opens Invictus Games with JFK reference as he jokes things will be 'competitive' between him and Meghan
Kate urges well-wisher to 'hold onto' and 'cherish' memories of the late Queen

Kate tells well-wisher to 'hold on and cherish' memories of late Queen as Royal Family leads nation's tributes
Charles and Camilla travelled to Crathie Kirk to commemorate the life and service of the former monarch

Charles and Camilla greet well-wishers as they remember Queen Elizabeth II on the anniversary of her death

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh and caller Richard

'I've come to hate my mum': Full-time carer blames 13 years of Tory budget cuts for lack of local authority support
James and father

'Any dog can be triggered': Father shares horrifying moment he witnessed family dog attack his 5-year-old daughter
Journalist calls out Home Office for delayed action on dangerous dogs following attack.

Journalist and campaigner criticises timing of Suella Braverman's call to ban XL Bullies

David Lammy and caller Fatima

‘No school wants him’: This desperate mother cries as son with SEN is failed by the system

Andrew Castle and caller on net-zero

'It would be helpful if you were to do some proper research': Caller challenges Andrew Castle on Net-Zero
Shelagh and neonatal nurse

Neonatal nurse expresses 'real concern' about midwifery profession to Shelagh Fogarty

James O'Brien

'Musk had a chance to shorten the war', says James O'Brien as Twitter boss denies sabotaging Ukrainian counter-attack
The education secretary discusses educational reforms with Tom Swarbrick

Shadow education secretary says 'Building Schools for the Future Programme' would have prevented Raac crisis
Shelagh and Wes Streeting

'There's nothing more important': Wes Streeting sends brazen message to Rishi Sunak ahead of further NHS strikes
James O'Brien

'It's mad we're so sheep-like': James O'Brien highlights the 'political pertinence' of prisons after terror suspect escape

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit