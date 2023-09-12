Woman hit by car and two people attacked as violence breaks out at Crooked House site

Police are investigating a violent incident at the site of the crooked house pub. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Violence broke out at the site of the demolished crooked house pub with two people attacked and a woman being hit by a car.

Police are investigating after reports a man and a woman got into a car after being assaulted - before they hit a pedestrian as they tried to leave the scene on Saturday night.

The woman hit by the car was not seriously hurt.

The pub was destroyed in an arson attack and then demolished. Picture: Alamy

The pair in the car called police after the incident at about 8.30pm. It is not clear what sparked the clash but there have been several protests at the site since the pub was destroyed in an arson attack before being demolished.

Paul Turner, who runs a Facebook group about the pub, which has tens of thousands of members, said in a statement the issues were linked to “alcohol fuelled behaviour”.

Anyone with information about what happened is being urged to contact police.

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of arson following the fire at the Crooked House.