Woman jailed after taking British girl, three, for female genital mutilation in Kenya in landmark case

By StephenRigley

A woman who handed a British girl over for female genital mutilation in Kenya has been jailed in a landmark case.

Amina Noor, 40, from Harrow, north-west London, was found guilty last year of assisting a non-UK person to carry out the procedure overseas 18 years ago.

She became the first person to be convicted of taking someone to another country for FGM.

Noor is also only the second in the UK to be convicted under the FGM Act of 2003.

The other successful prosecution was in 2019 when a Ugandan woman from Walthamstow, east London, was jailed for 11 years for cutting a three-year-old girl.